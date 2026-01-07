President Lee stresses Korea, China's shared history during provisional gov't site visit
Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 19:47 Updated: 07 Jan. 2026, 20:12
-
“This year marks the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Korean provisional government’s Shanghai headquarters and the 150th anniversary of the birth of Kim Koo, a Korean independence activist,” Lee said during the visit to the site, the last stop of his four-day state visit to China. He was accompanied by first lady Kim Hea Kyung.
The historic provisional government building served as the Korean government's headquarters from 1926 to 1932 during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule. Korea’s provisional government over the years moved across various Chinese amid turbulent times under Japanese occupation.
“The history of the Korean independence movement cannot be discussed without China. China was a key stage of our independence movement, with nearly half the historical sites of the independence movement located there.”
This year also commemorates the 150th anniversary of the birth of Korean independence activist Kim Koo (1876-1949), who served as the first head of the Korean provisional government in exile in Shanghai during Japan’s colonial rule.
Lee spoke at the 100th-anniversary ceremony for the provisional government building, also attended by descendants of independence activists, Chinese local government officials, and the Chinese ambassador to Seoul, Dai Bing.
He stressed that Kim Koo’s wish for the “power of a highly-developed culture” has become a reality through K-pop, K-content and K-food.
Lee also said he asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to continue his interest and cooperation in the excavation of the remains of independence fighter Ahn Jung-geun and the preservation of historical sites in China.
“I believe that setting the past straight is the path to opening a shared future,” Lee said.
“When we remember and respect history, trust between nations deepens,” he added, noting that he emphasized in Beijing that the “history of the Korean independence movement serves as the foundation for today's friendly cooperation between Korea and China.”
Lee said he is “truly delighted to be able to visit the Shanghai headquarters during this historic time,” highlighting that the city is a symbolic location for Kim. He recalled that the provisional government in exile had to “move several times to escape harsh Japanese oppression.”
In turn, Lee further expressed his deep gratitude to China for protecting the building, which was saved from demolition in 1993 “thanks to the active cooperation of the Chinese government.”
The presidential couple laid flowers by a bust of Kim Koo upon arriving at the Memorial Hall on the first floor of the building and paid their respects to the late independence fighter.
Lee later signed in the guest book, “This is where the Republic of Korea began. The Republic of Korea will protect it.”
During his bilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday, Lee highlighted the deep historical roots between the two countries, noting that for thousands of years, the two nations have maintained “friendly relations as neighbors,” and during times when our national sovereignty was lost, we joined hands and fought together to restore it.”
“If Korea’s venture startup ecosystem is organically connected with China’s massive innovative startup environment, both countries will experience greater growth,” Lee said at the Korea-China Venture Startup Summit in Shanghai, attended by some 400 entrepreneurs and officials from the two countries. He said the “potential for such cooperative synergy is limitless."
Lee described the “competitive cooperation” relationship between the two countries, emphasizing, "On the one hand, we need to compete, but within that framework, we need to build a better cooperative relationship."
“While past cooperation was achieved by combining Korea's capital and technology with China's land and human resources, now, China's capital and technology accumulation has not only caught up with Korea's but has surpassed it," Lee said. "A new level of cooperation between our two countries is now needed."
Lee said that the goal of his China visit was to “put the perhaps slightly damaged cooperative relationship between Korea and China back on track” and “to create a new, future-oriented relationship."
He said he plans to create a business environment conducive for young entrepreneurs and stressed, “Just as China has embraced innovation and entrepreneurship as a new growth engine, Korea, too, is seeking to transform into an era of entrepreneurship.”
Lee also viewed products from both countries’ startups, including a humanoid robot made by a Chinese company.
Lee and first lady Kim wrapped the state visit to China later Wednesday.
