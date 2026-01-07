First lady Kim Hea Kyung visits K-beauty showcase in Shanghai
Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 21:18
Kim Hea Kyung, the first lady of Korea, visited a K-beauty showcase in Shanghai on Wednesday, as she accompanied President Lee Jae Myung on a state visit to China, lending support to Korean beauty companies seeking to expand in the Chinese market.
The first lady attended “K-Beauty GLOW WEEK in Shanghai,” held at the Fosun Foundation Art Center in Shanghai, according to a written briefing from Ahn Gwi-ryeong, a deputy spokesperson at the presidential office. The event was organized to highlight the competitiveness of promising Korean beauty brands and to support their entry into China.
Kim watched a competition for new K-beauty product launches and toured pop-up stores, where she tried products herself. She greeted some brands warmly, saying she had seen them in Korea or was already using them, and encouraged the companies by saying they would be well received by Chinese consumers.
She also visited a live-commerce booth, where she observed a livestream hosted by a Chinese influencer and took part in an impromptu interview. Asked about the strengths of K-beauty, Kim said “Korean cosmetics offer a wide range of choices tailored to different skin types and seasons and respond quickly to consumer demand,” adding that “diversity and trends are the strengths” of K-beauty.
She singled out facial masks as the best-value Korean beauty product, adding that she and President Lee both follow the “one mask a day” routine every evening.
A Chinese influencer at the event said Chinese consumers have a strong affection for K-beauty and expressed hope that such exchanges would continue to grow. Kim responded by asking for continued interest and support for Korean beauty products, according to the presidential office.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
