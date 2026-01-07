 PPP leader issues apology for former President Yoon's martial law declaration
Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 10:56 Updated: 07 Jan. 2026, 11:45
People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok bows his head down in apology for former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law, declared on Dec. 3, 2024, at a press conference held at the party headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Jan. 7. [LIM HYUN-DONG]

The conservative People Power Party (PPP) leader officially apologized for former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration for the first time on Wednesday. The party will also seek to change its name.
 
“I offer my deepest apologies to the people,” PPP leader Jang Dong-hyeok said at a press conference held at 10 a.m. at the party’s headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, under the slogan “Change to Win.”
 

Yoon was voted president of Korea as the PPP candidate. Individual PPP lawmakers had apologized for Yoon's martial law, declared on Dec. 3, 2024, but this is the first time it is coming from the party leader.
 
“The emergency decree caused significant confusion and inconvenience for our people,” he said. “It also deeply wounded our party members who have upheld liberal democracy and the constitutional order.”
 
“As the ruling party at the time, we failed to fulfill our responsibilities,” Jang continued. “The People Power Party will not repeat the mistakes of the past. We deeply reflect on our wrongdoings and will present a new image.”
 
He added, “We will not return to the past or repeat actions that hurt the public and our party members.”
 
People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok speaks at a press conference held at the party headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Jan. 7. [LIM HYUN-DONG]

This marked the first time Jang clearly expressed an apology regarding the martial law incident. He did not, however, make a clear statement on whether the party will sever ties with Yoon.
 
“We will leave past events to the fair judgment of the judiciary and the verdict of history,” he said. “We will move beyond martial law and impeachment, and look to the future. The People Power Party has fallen short. We will hold ourselves accountable and start anew by meeting the expectations of the public.”
 
Jang will also push to change the name of PPP.
 
"We will change our name after gathering the consensus of the party members to re-establish the value and direction of the party," Jang said.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
