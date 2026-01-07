 4 Army officers given severe disciplinary action over martial law involvement
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

4 Army officers given severe disciplinary action over martial law involvement

Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 16:26
Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back speaks during a town hall meeting attended by President Lee Jae Myung at a university in the central city of Cheonan on Dec. 5, 2025. [YONHAP]

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back speaks during a town hall meeting attended by President Lee Jae Myung at a university in the central city of Cheonan on Dec. 5, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
The Ministry of National Defense said Wednesday it has imposed severe disciplinary actions on four senior Army officials involved in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law bid.
 
The decision comes as the ministry convened a disciplinary committee meeting last week against six Army officers involved in the Dec. 3 martial law attempt in 2024.
 

Related Article

The four officials, believed to be the ranks of major general, have reportedly received a three-month suspension from duty.
 
They are among the 34 people aboard a bus that departed for Seoul from the Army headquarters in Gyeryong, some 145 kilometers south of Seoul, upon an order by former Army chief and martial law commander Park An-su.
 
The bus left for Seoul shortly after the National Assembly voted to lift the Dec. 3 martial law decree, but returned about 30 minutes after departure.
 
Of the six Army officers, two others are still pending disciplinary action and undergoing relevant procedures, according to officials.
 
The ministry said it has launched a disciplinary committee meeting Monday against seven additional members who were aboard the bus at the time. 

Yonhap
tags Army Officers Korea

More in Social Affairs

Seoul gov't slams heritage agency for denying on-site test for Sewoon redevelopment project

Dogs, cats to be allowed in restaurants under revised hygiene and safety regulations

4 Army officers given severe disciplinary action over martial law involvement

Customer criticizes Coupang's wasteful packaging of chocolate delivery order

U.S. Congress 'concerned' that Korea's proposed legislation updates may impede U.S. Big Tech and favor China

Related Stories

Army NCO recruitment rate plummets below 50% over last five years

Improve treatment for junior officers

Too big a head for the body

Training like real combat

Korean Army to shut down combat boot camps
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)