4 Army officers given severe disciplinary action over martial law involvement

The Ministry of National Defense said Wednesday it has imposed severe disciplinary actions on four senior Army officials involved in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law bid.The decision comes as the ministry convened a disciplinary committee meeting last week against six Army officers involved in the Dec. 3 martial law attempt in 2024.The four officials, believed to be the ranks of major general, have reportedly received a three-month suspension from duty.They are among the 34 people aboard a bus that departed for Seoul from the Army headquarters in Gyeryong, some 145 kilometers south of Seoul, upon an order by former Army chief and martial law commander Park An-su.The bus left for Seoul shortly after the National Assembly voted to lift the Dec. 3 martial law decree, but returned about 30 minutes after departure.Of the six Army officers, two others are still pending disciplinary action and undergoing relevant procedures, according to officials.The ministry said it has launched a disciplinary committee meeting Monday against seven additional members who were aboard the bus at the time.Yonhap