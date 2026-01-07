Dogs, cats to be allowed in restaurants under revised hygiene and safety regulations
Starting in March, dining out with a pet in Korea will get easier — though store and pet owners will still need to follow certain rules.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced on Tuesday that it will allow restaurants to admit dogs and cats under revised hygiene and safety regulations. The change stems from an amendment to the Food Sanitation Act, announced last Friday.
The ministry ran a pilot program for the policy for about two years starting in April 2023 and will officially implement it nationwide from March 1.
Under the revised rule, restaurants must post clear signs at their entrances, informing customers whether animals are allowed inside. The rule is meant to protect people with allergies or other health concerns.
Pet-friendly businesses will also be required to provide leashes or carriers to pet owners and ensure that their animals stay in place. If a restaurant fails to manage a pet, it could be ordered to suspend operations for up to five days. The same penalty — along with an order to modify the facility — will apply if an animal enters the food preparation area.
“The pet owner is primarily responsible,” the ministry said. “But if the business fails to manage [other customers'] safety, the owner may also be liable.”
Restaurants are also encouraged to space tables far enough apart to prevent pets from coming into contact with other customers. No minimum distance has been specified.
To reduce the risk of contamination, food on display must be covered with lids, and food being served is encouraged to be covered as well unless the customer requests otherwise.
The policy only admits dogs and cats into restaurants, and those that allow other animals — such as pigs or parrots — will face administrative penalties.
For pet owners eager to dine out with their companions, the rules offer a cautious green light. For restaurants, they come with strings firmly attached.
