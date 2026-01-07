Ex-pastor arrested for alleged string of sexual assaults spanning more than 10 years
Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 09:13
A former pastor in his 50s was taken into custody for sexually assaulting multiple female congregants over a period of more than 10 years.
The suspect, surnamed Yoon, was arrested on Dec. 31, 2025, on charges including habitual quasi-rape and habitual rape, according to the Songpa Police Precinct on Wednesday. Under Korea’s Criminal Act, quasi-rape refers to engaging in sexual intercourse or committing an indecent act with someone who is unconscious or otherwise incapable of consenting or resisting.
Yoon is accused of repeatedly assaulting female church members from February 2015 to November 2024. The victims filed a police complaint in January last year after coming forward with allegations of repeated molestation and assault.
According to the victims, Yoon is said to have justified his actions by claiming that “even King David had many women.”
The Presbyterian Church in the Republic of Korea expelled Yoon in May last year after receiving a letter from the victims demanding disciplinary action.
Police plan to refer the case to prosecutors with Yoon in custody once they complete their investigation.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)