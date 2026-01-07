Man dies after being run over in apartment complex parking lot
Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 08:37
A man in his 20s was killed after being run over by a car in an underground parking lot of an apartment complex in Busan.
The man, who was lying in the basement parking lot of an apartment building in Haeundae District at 12:39 a.m. Tuesday, was run over by a sedan driven by a man in his 40s, according to the Haeundae Police Precinct. The victim suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital, but died about an hour later.
The driver was moving the vehicle from the first basement level to the second when the accident occurred. During questioning, he told police he was unaware of the incident.
The driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the accident, according to police. Authorities are investigating him on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in death and are reviewing footage from surveillance cameras at the scene to determine the exact circumstances.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
