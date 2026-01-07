Police analyzing seized materials from 'injection auntie' home, will question her and Park Na-rae next
Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 20:50
Police investigating allegations of illegal medical treatment involving comedian and TV personality Park Na-rae have launched a search-and-seizure operation targeting a woman widely known as the “injection auntie.”
Seoul’s Gangnam Police Precinct said Wednesday that it raided the suspect’s home in late December 2025 as part of an investigation into suspected violations of the Medical Service Act and the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act, as well as illegal handling of psychotropic drugs under the Narcotics Control Act.
The woman, identified only by her surname, Lee, is accused of administering IV drips to Park at an officetel and inside a vehicle — and prescribing antidepressants — despite having no medical license in Korea.
Kim Mi-kyung, who appears on the YouTube channel “Lickerish Hatnim,” acknowledged receiving a house call from Lee and has since suspended her broadcast activities. Boy band SHINee member Key has also admitted to receiving a visit.
Police are analyzing the seized materials and plan to summon Lee and Park for questioning once the analysis is complete.
