Without me?

People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok has apologized for the Dec. 3, 2024 martial law declaration but faces growing skepticism over whether the party can truly reform without a clear break from former President Yoon Suk Yeol. While Jang acknowledged the move as wrong and pledged to move forward, critics argue that failing to explicitly distance the party from Yoon and his supporters weakens the apology. They say meaningful renewal requires severing ties with the legacy of martial law, not merely expressing regret. [PARK YONG-SEOK]