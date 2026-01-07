Administrative mergers gain momentum, but direction matters more than speed

As the Democratic Party (DP) moves to actively push a merger between Daejeon and South Chungcheong by forming a special committee, some of its lawmakers from the region may feel a measure of discomfort. When a special bill for the merger was drafted in July last year, DP legislators from the area were largely indifferent or hesitant. There was even talk that lawmakers’ offices were difficult to approach despite requests for support from local communities.The merger bill currently before the National Assembly was introduced by People Power Party (PPP) Rep. Sung Il-jong. Of its 45 co-sponsors, not a single one belongs to the DP. The party’s stance shifted sharply only after remarks by President Lee Jae Myung. Given that the initiative was driven by Daejeon Mayor Lee Jang-woo and South Chungcheong Gov. Kim Tae-heum, both from the PPP, a change in tone might be understandable. Still, such an abrupt reversal following a single presidential comment leaves observers uneasy.With the June 3 local elections approaching, momentum is building not only for the Daejeon–South Chungcheong merger but also for a potential Gwangju–South Jeolla integration. Busan and South Gyeongsang are also expected to consider a merger after reviewing public opinion polls. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety has formed an interagency task force to support local administrative restructuring.Advocates of metropolitan-level mergers argue that they can ease the capital region’s dominance, prevent regional decline, strengthen decentralization and create new growth engines. The Lee Jae Myung administration has made it a national priority to overcome a system centered on Seoul by establishing five major metropolitan blocs and three special self-governing provinces. Balanced development and reducing overconcentration in the capital have been emphasized by every administration. With population decline and industrial hollowing out confronting many regions, few oppose regional development through integration in principle.The problem is that the current push appears driven by the election calendar rather than by sufficient consultation with residents, stakeholders and relevant institutions. Critics say administrative integration is being used to reshape local election dynamics or pave the way for specific candidacies. The saying goes that the devil is in the details, but even broad consensus-building has been lacking. As a result, concerns over the downsides of hasty integration are growing.The education sector has emerged as a focal point. Daejeon Superintendent Seol Dong-ho and South Chungcheong Superintendent Kim Ji-cheol said earlier this month that while they agree with the broad direction of integration, education is not a peripheral issue but a core pillar. Educational autonomy, they argued, should rest on the essence and values of education, as well as regional diversity, rather than administrative efficiency or economic logic. Teachers’ unions went further, condemning what they called a rushed merger that undermines educational independence and misleads residents, warning against efforts to subordinate education offices to local governments without meaningful input.If Daejeon and South Chungcheong, or Gwangju and South Jeolla, merge, how would superintendents of education be elected? Under the Local Education Autonomy Act, superintendents are elected at the city or provincial level. A merger would imply a single superintendent. However, the proposed Daejeon–South Chungcheong bill allows for alternative election methods to be defined by separate legislation, overriding existing laws such as the Public Official Election Act. While this remains at the bill stage and the DP's proposal has yet to emerge, proceeding with administrative integration without thorough debate on education governance could invite confusion over superintendent elections and the integration of education offices.Public opposition is also evident. The National Assembly website for the bill is filled with critical comments. In an online poll conducted late last year in a Chungcheong region forum with more than 2,000 participants, over 80 percent opposed the merger, citing concerns over a rushed process.Metropolitan mergers involve complex challenges, including local fiscal structures, the distribution of authority, educational autonomy and narrowing regional disparities. Jeonbuk Gov. Kim Kwan-young’s ambitious push to merge Jeonju and Wansan stalled late last year after clashes and protests, including hunger strikes by opponents. In Masan and Changwon, disputes over government buildings, local identity and budget allocation persisted long after integration.Mergers at the metropolitan level raise even more issues than those involving smaller municipalities. While the need for integration is widely acknowledged, it must not become an election-driven exercise. What matters is not speed but direction, and whether integration delivers tangible results that communities can accept and sustain.