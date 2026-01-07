Korea’s choice for a 21st century “Sputnik moment”

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The international order is in flux. Pax Americana, which underpinned global peace after World War II, is fading into history. The global division of labor built on free trade is gradually eroding as national interests take precedence. America First policies, marked by tariff barriers and supply chain realignment, have amplified uncertainty in the global economy, while a new Cold War dynamic is pushing countries into intense arms competition. These ripple effects followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to revive his ambition to “Make America Great Again.”The world is now locked in a battle for technological supremacy. Cutting-edge technology is no longer merely a tool of industrial production. As bloc-based economies and collective security systems weaken, a new paradigm has emerged in which high technology itself constitutes defense, economic power and even territory. This is the age of technology security and technology sovereignty. At its core lies AI. Global tech firms are racing toward “physical AI” that integrates autonomous driving, robotics and smart factories into the real world. Experts also predict that the era of artificial general intelligence and even artificial superintelligence may not be far off.At the same time, advances in quantum computing capable of undermining existing security systems and a “new space” race to secure resources on the Moon and Mars are converging. Humanity is passing through a historic inflection point. Nations now face a stark choice: lead the digital civilization or fall into dependence on foreign technologies as so-called data colonies. While concerns over side effects persist, humanity is already undertaking a mass migration toward digital civilization at extraordinary speed.Competition between the United States and China has hardened into an irreversible confrontation. The United States holds advantages in abundant human and material resources. China counters with its capacity to mobilize resources behind national strategic goals and to collect and manage vast stores of core national data. Beijing’s ability to rapidly integrate military, administrative, financial, medical and even personal biometric data has generated a sense of crisis even among America’s power elite.In this unforgiving environment, the once-popular notion of “security with the United States and economy with China” has become as unrealistic as outdated theories of Northeast Asian balance. As a technological latecomer, Korea must respond with the resolve to enter the battlefield. The government speaks of becoming an AI powerhouse, but bold decisions to open new paths or a fundamental shift in how digital civilization is understood remain insufficient.The most urgent task is a fundamental overhaul of the education system. If AI were to solve today’s college entrance exam questions, how many minutes would it take? An education focused on quickly producing correct answers cannot nurture creative and daring talent. In a reality where autonomy is severely constrained, policies that simply promise to build more versions of Seoul National University warrant serious reconsideration. Korea must soberly examine how the United States treats talent development as a matter of national survival.Energy and infrastructure expansion are equally pressing. Operating gigawatt-scale data centers requires electricity, water and speed. Despite the urgency of building small modular reactors, Korea remains mired in sterile debates over renewables versus nuclear power. If politics and government fail to keep pace with technological change, the consequences could be disastrous.Equally essential are bold institutional reforms that tolerate failure and allow second chances. National development accelerates when creative destruction and technological innovation are encouraged on the foundations of protected property rights, intellectual property and predictable policy. Outdated regulations that stifle creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship deserve criticism. Chronic crises such as talent outflows, capital flight and demographic decline are the cumulative result of these institutional flaws.Ultimately, the primary requirement for overcoming these waves is leadership with vision and resolve. When the Soviet Union launched Sputnik in 1957, the United States transformed the shock into momentum, culminating in Apollo 11’s lunar landing in 1969. That shock became a “Sputnik moment” because leaders recognized the importance of science and technology and unified national capacity behind it.In times of transition, only accurate situational awareness and clear-eyed judgment of global conditions can turn a national crisis into an opportunity. As Korea enters 2026, what it urgently needs is a realistic yet bold national strategy and civic courage. It must break free from partisan interests and ideological rigidity to redesign its survival strategy for the high-tech era. That is the destiny Korea must carve out this year, standing on a knife’s edge with the resolve that survival demands.