Police forfeited credibility in nomination scandal probe

Police handling of alleged nomination irregularities involving the Democratic Party (DP) has lost credibility from the outset. Despite being the central figure in allegations over the transfer of 100 million won, Seoul City Councilor Kim Kyung of Gangseo District’s First Constituency left for the United States on Dec. 31 last year. Police failed to detect her departure and only on Monday asked the Justice Ministry to notify them upon her return.A recording was made public on Dec. 29 alleging that Rep. Kang Sun-woo discussed countermeasures with former DP floor leader Kim Byung-kee regarding the same 100 million won allegedly delivered by Councilor Kim ahead of the 2022 local elections. The following day, former Gangseo District head Kim Tae-woo and others affiliated with the People Power Party (PPP) filed a complaint. On the next day, the case was assigned to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s public crimes unit. Police explanations that holidays intervened and that time was needed to first consult prosecutors before acting ring hollow.This is not an isolated lapse. Police had effectively stood idle on earlier allegations of nomination misconduct involving the DP. In November last year, a former aide to Kim Byung-kee submitted a written statement to the Dongjak Police Precinct claiming that former Dongjak district councilors had delivered money to Kim’s wife in exchange for nominations, only to later receive it back. Attached was a petition carrying the same claims addressed to then-DP leader Lee Jae Myung in December 2023, ahead of the 22nd general election. Dongjak police showed no meaningful response.Questions deepened in 2024 when allegations surfaced that Kim’s spouse had misused a Dongjak district councillor’s corporate credit card. During the police investigation, suspicions arose that Kim had spoken directly with the Dongjak police chief. That alone raises doubts about whether police are qualified to handle the case. Additional allegations followed that Kim sought influence peddling through a pro-Yoon PPP lawmaker with a police background.The December 2023 petition was reportedly delivered to Kim Hyun-ji, then an aide in Lee Jae Myung’s office and now first deputy chief of staff at the presidential office. Yet no proper follow-up occurred. Testimony even suggests the information was leaked to Kim’s side, allowing the matter to dissipate without consequence.Nomination irregularities are not minor personal scandals. They strike at the fairness of elections and the foundations of democracy. It is implausible that such conduct, if proven, was confined to Gangseo and Dongjak districts alone. The allegations so far warrant scrutiny of whether the party leadership at the time responded appropriately.Can a police force that failed to handle allegations in Dongjak be entrusted with investigating a case that may reach the leadership of the ruling party? Under current circumstances, suspicions of a lenient probe are difficult to dispel. Given the limitations already exposed, entrusting the investigation of alleged nomination corruption to an independent special prosecutor is the most reasonable course.