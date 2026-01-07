Evolution in the heart of London

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

London was colder than expected, with patches of thin ice lingering along the streets. From my lodgings, I took the underground toward the Natural History Museum. In recent years, London has filled leftover urban spaces with public gardens under the banner of regeneration. The most recent of these opened in July 2024 as a new forecourt garden in front of the museum.The entrance, connected directly to the underground, makes a strong first impression. Visitors pass between towering stone walls, as if moving through a cave toward daylight. At the top, a garden of ferns unfolds, evoking the age when dinosaurs once roamed. This approach belongs to what landscape designers call an “Evolution Garden,” a method that traces plant evolution through spatial arrangement. Plants first appeared around 480 million years ago, when sea levels were at their highest and vegetation began its transition from water to land.The garden is composed mainly of ferns, mosses and stone, alongside displays of massive dinosaur bones. Ferns emerged roughly 300 million years ago, while dinosaurs appeared around 200 million years ago. The scene therefore suggests a moment between 200 million and 66 million years ago, when these forms of life coexisted. The garden does not depict what followed, but 66 million years ago, Earth experienced a mass extinction that wiped out dinosaurs and nearly 80 percent of living species. Spore-bearing plants such as ferns and mosses survived and continue to exist alongside us today.From there, the garden quietly illustrates how plant evolution moved from ferns to flowering plants, eventually shaping environments such as grasslands and forests. An immense sweep of geological time is compressed into a relatively small outdoor space. Evolution gardens are not new, and the Natural History Museum did not invent the concept. Similar displays are often found in the controlled climates of botanical greenhouses.What makes this project notable is that the idea has been brought outdoors into a temperate climate with real winters, where maintenance is more demanding. It also stands as a free public garden in the center of a global city, rather than a ticketed indoor exhibit.