Yang Min-hyeok to head to Frank Lampard's Coventry City on loan
Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 15:38
Korean teenage footballer Yang Min-hyeok, will spend the second half of the ongoing season with Coventry City, the first-place side in England’s second-tier Championship.
"Yang Min-hyeok has joined Championship side Coventry City on loan for the remainder of the season, having been recalled from his loan at Portsmouth," Yang’s parent club Tottenham Hotspur announced Tuesday. After playing the first half of the campaign for Portsmouth, currently 21st and in the Championship relegation zone, 19-year-old Yang will now finish the season with a promotion-chasing side on the verge of reaching the English Premier League.
Coventry is led by Frank Lampard, a former England star midfielder. As a player, Lampard helped Chelsea win the Premier League three times and recorded 29 goals in 106 appearances for England.
Lampard had been eager to sign Yang even before the start of the season. At the time, Spurs and Yang opted for Portsmouth, believing the relatively weaker side would offer him more playing time than Coventry.
But Portsmouth's performances proved even weaker than expected. With the team often pinned back, Yang found himself forced to focus on defending even as an attacker, which left him frustrated. For Yang, who is aiming to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it was also important to showcase his strengths and catch the eye of Hong Myung-bo, head coach of the Korean national team.
That is why he began looking for a new club. Around the same time, a video call with Lampard — who had continued to keep tabs on him — helped accelerate the move to Coventry.
“Spurs and Yang chose Coventry because they believed it would be a team where Yang could fully display his attacking talent,” said a source familiar with the European transfer market. “Competition for a starting spot will be tougher, but if he gets chances, he will gain far more experience than he did at Portsmouth and grow more quickly.”
Yang joined Spurs from his former club Gangwon FC in January 2025. Instead of making his debut for Spurs right away, he spent his first season on loan at Queens Park Rangers (QPR) in the Championship. It is common for Premier League clubs to sign teenage prospects, loan them to second-tier teams to build experience, and then bring them back afterward.
At QPR, Yang posted two goals and one assist in 14 matches, earning positive reviews. Ahead of this season, he went back out on loan to Portsmouth, where he recorded three goals and one assist in 15 first-half appearances.
“I’m very happy and excited to join Coventry, a club with a great tradition and history,” Yang said. “The manager explained very clearly how he plans to use me and what I need to do to adapt, which convinced me this is the right place for me.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PIH JU-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
