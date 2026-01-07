 Screen golf league TGL to launch women's division
Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 15:27 Updated: 07 Jan. 2026, 16:04
Fans watch play during a match of the TMRW Golf League (TGL) between Jupiter Links Golf Club and Boston Common Golf in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Jan. 27, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

A women’s division is set to launch in the TMRW Golf League (TGL), the high-tech screen golf league backed by top players from the PGA Tour, including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.
 
The LPGA Tour announced Tuesday that it will partner with TGL’s parent company, TMRW Sports, to establish the Women’s TGL (WTGL), with competition set to begin in the 2026–27 season.
 

Details such as the number of teams and participating players have not yet been disclosed, but the confirmed timeline suggests more information will be announced soon.
 
Several LPGA stars — including Nelly Korda, Megan Khang and Jeeno Thitikul — have previously expressed interest in the TGL via their social media accounts. Rose Zhang, one of the LPGA’s brightest young talents, is also reported to be an investor in The Bay Golf Club, one of the league’s founding teams.
 
TGL, now in its second season, was created by Woods and McIlroy as a fusion of traditional golf and immersive technology. Korean golfer Tom Kim competes in the league on the same team as Woods.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KO BONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags TGL golf screen golf LPGA women's competition

