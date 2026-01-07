Harder, better, faster, stronger
Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 18:00
With one month to go before the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, the Korean national short track speed skating team trains at Jincheon National Training Center in North Chungcheong on Jan. 7. Korea will send about 70 athletes to compete in six disciplines, including skating, skiing, bobsleigh, skeleton, curling, biathlon and luge. [YONHAP]
