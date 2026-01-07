Nat'l athletic training center opens for new year ahead of Winter Olympics, other major events

The main national athletic training center officially opened for business for 2026 on Wednesday, with a series of international competitions, including the Winter Olympics, on the horizon.The Italian co-host cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo will stage the Winter Games starting Feb. 6. The World Baseball Classic, the FIFA World Cup and the Asian Games are the other major events in the jam-packed sporting calendar.With hundreds of athletes and officials on hand at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong, Ryu Seung-min, president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC), declared 2026 will be "the year of K-sports.""We at the KSOC will offer our full support for our athletes and do our best to create optimal training environments," Ryu said at the start of the opening ceremony. "We have increased our annual budget and acquired new equipment to strengthen medical support for national team athletes. The training center won't just be a place to work on athletic skills. It will be where athletes will be able to achieve personal growth in a healthy and sustainable environment."Chae Hwi-young, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said international sporting events, beyond offering athletic competitions, also serve as platforms for participating countries to show their class.In his address to the athletes in attendance, Chae said, "Your display of sportsmanship and respect will be a source of national pride and promote our national prestige.""I hope this will be the year when your dreams will all come true," Chae added. "The ministry will continue to provide support to ensure you can stay focused on tasks at hand."Yonhap