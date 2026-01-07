 Nat'l athletic training center opens for new year ahead of Winter Olympics, other major events
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

Nat'l athletic training center opens for new year ahead of Winter Olympics, other major events

Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 11:09
Korean athletes attend the ceremony marking the opening of the Jincheon National Training Center for the new year in Jincheon, North Chungcheong, on Jan. 7. [NEWS1]

Korean athletes attend the ceremony marking the opening of the Jincheon National Training Center for the new year in Jincheon, North Chungcheong, on Jan. 7. [NEWS1]

 
The main national athletic training center officially opened for business for 2026 on Wednesday, with a series of international competitions, including the Winter Olympics, on the horizon.
  
The Italian co-host cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo will stage the Winter Games starting Feb. 6. The World Baseball Classic, the FIFA World Cup and the Asian Games are the other major events in the jam-packed sporting calendar.
 

Related Article

 
With hundreds of athletes and officials on hand at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong, Ryu Seung-min, president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC), declared 2026 will be "the year of K-sports."
 
"We at the KSOC will offer our full support for our athletes and do our best to create optimal training environments," Ryu said at the start of the opening ceremony. "We have increased our annual budget and acquired new equipment to strengthen medical support for national team athletes. The training center won't just be a place to work on athletic skills. It will be where athletes will be able to achieve personal growth in a healthy and sustainable environment."
  
Chae Hwi-young, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said international sporting events, beyond offering athletic competitions, also serve as platforms for participating countries to show their class.
 
In his address to the athletes in attendance, Chae said, "Your display of sportsmanship and respect will be a source of national pride and promote our national prestige."
 
"I hope this will be the year when your dreams will all come true," Chae added. "The ministry will continue to provide support to ensure you can stay focused on tasks at hand."

Yonhap
tags Jincheon National Training Center 2026 Winter Olympics Korean Sport & Olympic Committee

More in Olympic Sports

World No. 1 An Se-young advances at Malaysia Open

Speed skating rising star Lee Na-hyun aims to compete 'boldly' at first Winter Olympics

Nat'l athletic training center opens for new year ahead of Winter Olympics, other major events

Figure skater Lee Hae-in hopes to move crowd to tears at Olympics

Cha Jun-hwan secures third straight Winter Olympics ticket

Related Stories

Team Korea's bring-your-own-meals approach sets trend amid Olympic food woes

Olympic silver medalist Won Yun-jong nominated for IOC Athletes' Commission election

Korean Olympic committee to investigate accusations made by An Se-young

KSOC incumbent Lee Kee-heung announces bid for 3rd term, despite allegations

Voters file for injunction to stop Korean Olympic chief election
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)