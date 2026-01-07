 Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes near Baculin, Philippines, USGS says
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes near Baculin, Philippines, USGS says

Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 13:37
Men look for belongings in front of their house damaged by storm surges after Typhoon Fung-wong hit the coast of Alacan, Pangasinan, Philippines, Nov. 11, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck 68 kilometers (42 miles) east of Baculin in the Philippines at a depth of 10 kilometers on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
 
Philippine seismology agency Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks were expected from the offshore tremor.
 

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the earthquake.
 
“It was not that strong, but people rushed outside,” said Joey Monato, the local police chief of the southern town of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur Province.
 

 

Reuters
