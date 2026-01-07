 Trump discussing how to acquire Greenland, U.S. military always an option, White House says
Trump discussing how to acquire Greenland, U.S. military always an option, White House says

Published: 07 Jan. 2026, 09:21
This combination of pictures shows Greenland's Head of Government Jens-Frederik Nielsen, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump. Greenland's prime minister on Jan. 5 called for renewed talks with the U.S. after Trump repeated that he wanted to annex the mineral-rich Arctic territory. [AFP/YONHAP]

This combination of pictures shows Greenland's Head of Government Jens-Frederik Nielsen, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump. Greenland's prime minister on Jan. 5 called for renewed talks with the U.S. after Trump repeated that he wanted to annex the mineral-rich Arctic territory. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
U.S. President Donald Trump and his team are discussing options for acquiring Greenland and the use of the U.S. military in furtherance of the goal is "always an option," the White House said on Tuesday.
 
Trump's ambition of acquiring Greenland as a strategic U.S. hub in the Arctic, where there is growing interest from Russia and China, has been revived in recent days in the wake of the U.S. arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Greenland has repeatedly said it does not want to be part of the United States.
 

The White House said in a statement in response to queries from Reuters that Trump sees acquiring Greenland as a U.S. national security priority necessary to "deter our adversaries in the Arctic region."
 
"The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the U.S. military is always an option at the commander-in-chief's disposal," the White House said.
 
A senior U.S. official said discussions about ways to acquire Greenland are active in the Oval Office and that advisers are discussing a variety of options.
 
Strong statements in support of Greenland from NATO leaders have not deterred Trump, the official said.
 
“It’s not going away,” the official said about the president's drive to acquire Greenland during his remaining three years in office.
 
An aerial view shows a fjord in western Greenland on Sept. 16, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

An aerial view shows a fjord in western Greenland on Sept. 16, 2025. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said options include the outright U.S. purchase of Greenland or forming a Compact of Free Association with the territory. A Compact of Free Association (COFA) agreement would stop short of Trump's ambition to make the island of 57,000 people a part of the United States.
 
A potential purchase price was not provided.
 
"Diplomacy is always the president’s first option with anything, and dealmaking. He loves deals. So if a good deal can be struck to acquire Greenland, that would definitely be his first instinct," the official said.
 
Administration officials argue the island is crucial to the United States due to its deposits of minerals with important high-tech and military applications. These resources remain untapped due to labor shortages, scarce infrastructure and other challenges.
 
Leaders from major European powers and Canada rallied behind Greenland on Tuesday, saying the Arctic island belongs to its people.

