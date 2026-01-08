Kospi again sets record on shipyard, defense gains despite profit-taking

Seoul shares extended their rally to the fifth straight session Thursday to set a fresh record high, despite profit-taking following recent sharp gains in technology, defense and shipbuilding stocks. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.The Kospi rose 1.31 points, or 0.03 percent, to finish at 4,552.37.Trade volume was moderate at 429.55 million shares worth 26.76 trillion won ($18.4 billion), with losers outnumbering gainers 728 to 175.Retail investors bought a net 1.26 trillion won worth of stocks, offsetting net selling by institutions and foreigners of 1.39 trillion won and 103.28 billion won, respectively.Foreigners turned net sellers after purchasing 1.25 trillion won worth of stocks the previous day.Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.94 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 0.16 percent.The market appeared to take a breather as investors cashed in part of their gains, but the Kospi may test the 4,600-point level sooner or later, depending on companies' fourth-quarter earnings results, analysts said."The latest tech rally is expected to continue for the time being on strong chip demand amid an artificial intelligence boom," Na Jeong-won, an analyst at NH Securities Co, said.Defense, shipbuilding and securities stocks are also expected to support the main index due to their strong earnings outlook, he said.Shipbuilding and defense stocks led the gains.Leading shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries jumped 4.49 percent to 582,000 won, while defense giant Hanwha Aerospace soared 7.92 percent to 1.09 million won.Korea Aerospace Industries, the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, advanced 4.92 percent to 142,800 won.Among decliners, market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 1.56 percent to 138,800 won, despite announcing a record fourth-quarter earnings projection, while top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 2.85 percent to 340,500 won.The local currency was quoted at 1,450.60 won against the U.S. dollar at 3:30 p.m., up 0.33 percent from the previous session's close of 1,445.80.Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, ended higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 0.8 basis points to 2.902 percent, while the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds declined 2.2 basis points to 3.163 percent.Yonhap