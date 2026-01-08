[단독] 산업부, 용인 반도체 클러스터 재확인…“이전 계획 없다”
산업통상부는 최근 정치권에서 제기된 용인 반도체클러스터 입지 변경 논란에 대해 “계획대로 추진하겠다”고 명확히 선을 그었다.
산업부는 세계 최대 규모의 반도체 시설이 될 경기도 용인 산업 단지 관리·개발을 총괄하는 주무 부처다.
프로젝트를 담당하는 산업부 관계자는 6일 코리아중앙데일리에 “해당 제안은 검토 대상이 아니며, 관련 아이디어에 대한 검토 계획도 없다”고 밝혔다.
또 “전력과 산업용수, 기타 유틸리티와 관련된 공급 협약은 이미 대부분 체결됐다”며 “2039년 이후의 장기 전력 공급 방안이 구체적으로 확정되지 않은 것은 사실이지만, 그 이전 단계에 대한 준비는 모두 갖춰져 있고, 사업 일정에 맞춰 차질 없이 추진하기 위해 노력하고 있다”고 말했다.
반도체 산업단지 이전 가능성은 김성환 기후에너지환경부 장관 발언으로 급부상했다. 김 장관은 지난달 26일 CBS 라디오에 출연해 경기도 용인에 전력 공급이 부족하다고 지적하며 클러스터 이전 가능성을 시사했다.
김 장관은 “용인에 SK(하이닉스)와 삼성전자가 입주하면 두 기업이 쓸 전기 총량은 원전 15개, 15기가와트(GW) 수준”이라며 “(클러스터가) 꼭 거기에 있어야 할지 지금이라도 지역으로, 전기가 많은 쪽으로 옮겨야 되는 건 아닌지 이런 고민이 있다. ”고 말했다.
또 “이제는 기업이 만들어지면 어쩔 수 없이 전력을 공급하는 게 아니라 기업이 전기가 많은 곳에 가서 생산 활동을 할 수 있도록 발상을 좀 바꿔야 하는 단계가 아닌가 싶다”고 덧붙였다.
김 장관의 발언은 6월 지방선거를 앞두고 있는 정치권에서 곧 정치 쟁점으로 떠올랐다.
이재명 대통령의 신년사도 논란에 기름을 부었다. 이 대통령은 신년사 중 남부 지방 발전을 위한 ‘남부 반도체 벨트’ 조성을 제시했다.
그는 “에너지가 풍부한 남부의 반도체 벨트부터 인공지능 실증도시와 재생에너지 집적단지까지, 첨단산업 발전이 지역의 발전으로 연결되는 구조를 설계하겠다" 라고 말했다.
이 발언은 남부 지역에 신규 반도체 산업단지를 조성해 AI, 재생에너지 산업과 함께 첨단 산업의 허브로 육성하겠다는 구상으로 해석됐다. 다만 이 대통령은 이 계획이 현재 용인에서 계획·건설 중인 공장을 남부로 이전하겠다는 뜻인지, 혹은 또다른 반도체 산업단지를 조성하겠다는 것인지에 대해 구체적으로 설명하지 않았다.
반도체 클러스트 사업은 삼성전자와 SK하이닉스가 주도하는 국가적 프로젝트다. 전체 사업 부지는 1144만㎡에 달하며, 현재지 삼성전자는 360조원, SK하이닉스는 600조원 규모의 투자를 약속했다. 정부는 이 클러스터를 인공지능 시대의 폭발적인 반도체 수요에 대응하기 위한 핵심 생산 거점이자 안정적인 공급망 구축의 초석으로 보고 있다.
영어 원문
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, which oversees the management and development of semiconductor facility projects, drew a clear line on the location dispute surrounding the chip cluster in Yongin, saying the project will move forward as planned.
A mega-sized land plot in Yongin, Gyeonggi, billed as a site for the world's largest chip complex, has become the center of political strife, after Climate Minister Kim Sung-whan raised the need to reconsider the location selection due to the area's lack of electricity supply.
“The proposal is not under consideration, and no review is planned,” an Industry Ministry spokesperson in charge of the semiconductor project told the Korea JoongAng Daily.
“Most supply agreements — for electricity, industrial water, and other utilities — have already been concluded,” the spokesperson added. “It is true that detailed power-supply plans beyond 2039 have not yet been finalized. But arrangements for the earlier phases are firmly in place, and we are working to make sure the project proceeds on schedule and without disruption.”
Led by Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, the project’s sheer scale is unprecedented. It spans 11.44 million square meters (123 million square feet) of land and has attracted investment pledges of 360 trillion won ($248 billion) from Samsung Electronics and 600 trillion won from SK hynix so far, envisioned as a cornerstone of the country’s future semiconductor supply chain.
Kim said that supplying sufficient power to the Yongin semiconductor industrial complex "will not be easy” during a radio interview on Dec. 26, 2025. Behind the scenes, the ministry is already knee-deep in a dilemma over the issue, as it works to persuade the energy-abundant southern regions to accept the new grid and transmission projects required to supply power to the Yongin cluster.
“If Samsung Electronics and SK hynix move into Yongin, the total amount of electricity the two companies would require is equivalent to the output of about 15 nuclear reactors — around 15 gigawatts," Kim said.
"That raises the question of whether the cluster truly needs to be located there, or whether, even at this stage, it should be relocated to other regions with greater electricity capacity. There is a growing sense that the country must rethink its approach: instead of feeling compelled to supply power wherever businesses happen to be built, we should be encouraging companies to base their production activities in areas where electricity is more abundant.”
Speculation over relocation intensified after President Lee Jae Myung used his New Year’s address to outline plans for a “southern semiconductor belt,” part of a broader strategy to spur rural growth and reduce the country’s reliance on capital-focused infrastructure.
“From a semiconductor belt in the energy-rich southern region to AI demonstration cities and renewable energy clusters, we will design a structure in which the growth of advanced industries is directly linked to regional development,” Lee said.
The remarks have largely been interpreted as a push to create new semiconductor complexes in Yeongnam and Honam, integrating AI and renewable-energy industries into a southern high-tech hub. Lee, however, did not specify whether the proposal would shift the Yongin cluster southward or establish separate facilities there.
BY LEE JAE-LIM
