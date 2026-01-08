Ceragem's CES 2026 exhibit shows how they want to transform the home into a wellness space
LAS VEGAS — An aching lower back, a chronically stiff neck — does a trip to a clinic or hospital have to be the only answer? What if care could be easily delivered from the comfort of your own home?
Ceragem may have an answer at CES 2026, where it is showcasing a broad portfolio of products from circulation-enhancing chairs designed to improve blood flow to a “brain booth” that analyzes children’s stress levels and boosts concentration.
Ceragem does not see itself as a luxury furniture or interior design company, but as one rooted fundamentally in medical technology — at least, that is how Ceragem CEO Lee Kyung-soo defines the company’s core distinction from Korean electronics giants such as Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics.
“Our starting point is medical devices. Even when it comes to beauty devices, we ask ourselves how we can deliver treatments at a dermatology-clinic level,” Lee said in an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily at CES 2026 on Jan. 7.
“What kind of wallpaper should go into a child’s room? What materials make a home healthier for children? Ceragem exists to answer those questions.”
Ceragem’s booth at CES was divided into three zones, each tailored to different age groups: teenagers and young adults, middle-aged consumers and seniors in their '70s and '80s. Every tour began in a zone where visitors can measure their stress levels, depression markers and other mental health signals, along with blood pressure, blood glucose and body composition.
The zone designed for teenagers features an AI-powered bed that learns a child’s sleep patterns, study hours, and emotional state to understand the rhythm of their day, allowing focus, rest and recovery to flow more naturally.
During periods that require deep concentration, the “Brain Booth with AI Coach” transforms into a personalized learning space. By analyzing brain waves and biometric signals, it calibrates study and focus time based on fatigue and attention levels, while automatically controlling lighting, sound and oxygen levels to sustain immersion.
For middle-aged users, Ceragem introduced the “Home Therapy Booth,” which allows users to enjoy a sauna-like experience at home, equipped with an internal display for content consumption and an optional opaque mode for privacy.
The “Balance AI Shower System,” reminiscent of a shower filter, was also displayed, with a front-mounted 3-D scanning sensor that optimizes water temperature, while fingerprint recognition loads individual user profiles, enabling family members to personalize their shower experience.
For senior users, the “Master V9” provides a thermal massage calibrated to body temperature, designed to help alleviate symptoms associated with herniated discs.
The “Home Medicare Bed,” featuring motion-bed functionality, analyzes users’ health conditions through embedded sensors as they lie on it. An aroma diffuser integrated into the headboard promotes deeper, more restful sleep.
Looking five years ahead, Ceragem aims to move beyond providing wellness-focused interiors to delivering entire wellness residential spaces. As a step toward that goal, the company is preparing to open a nursing care facility in northern Seoul.
“Our ultimate goal is to offer silver towns or short-term residential spaces under names such as Ceragem Wellstown or Wellstay,” Lee said. “Ceragem will be a brand like Starbucks or McDonald’s, while simultaneously becoming a data-driven company like Baedal Minjok.”
Lee also hinted that he is targeting an initial public offering (IPO) in 2028, with plans to pursue pre-IPO investment beginning this year.
Ceragem currently operates around 2,500 stores globally. Of those, 1,200 are in China, each serving an average of 1,500 customers.
It is also looking to expand into Europe. It is set to participate in the Milan furniture fair with its circulation chair, a seated device designed to improve blood circulation and relieve muscle pain, next year.
