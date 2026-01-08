Copycat or innovation? Chinese TV makers steal the show at CES 2026
Published: 08 Jan. 2026, 15:38
-
- SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
LAS VEGAS — At this year’s CES, Chinese electronics makers wowed visitors with massive booths and oversized products — yet some exhibits featured designs strikingly similar to Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics.
At the TCL booth in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center — a spot historically secured by Samsung for years — the company showcased its “NXT HOME” concept, displaying a range of TVs including the A300 series. This time, TCL removed the “NXT FRAME” name from its products after losing a lawsuit against Samsung.
Samsung originally launched The Frame concept in 2017, debuting a TV designed to double as a gallery for artwork or personal photos, even when it is powered off.
TCL launched a similar concept, the “NXT FRAME,” at IFA 2024, Europe’s largest electronics show.
Samsung sued TCL, accusing the Chinese manufacturer of copying its design and concept. In February last year, TCL’s German subsidiary lost the case, with a German court ruling that “NXT FRAME” violated Samsung’s trademark.
Hisense also styled its booth around its “Canvas TV” and “Deco TV” lines, featuring models enhanced with interior design elements.
Among the displays was a portable screen named “FollowMe,” which bore a strong resemblance in design and color to LG Electronics’ megahit “StanbyME.”
Chinese brand Dreame, best known for its robot vacuum cleaners, unveiled a pet-focused air purifier, the Dreame Purcatch Air Purifier FP10, highlighting its ability to efficiently capture pet hair and dander while hygienically disposing of dust via a sealed antibacterial dust box.
The device’s design, however, closely mirrored LG’s PuriCare AeroCat Tower, with both units incorporating a seating platform atop the purifier. LG's product was first unveiled a year ago at CES 2025.
The oddly familiar products notwithstanding, the presence of Chinese companies at CES 2026 — and their innovations — was impossible to ignore.
TCL showcased a 163-inch Micro LED TV, surpassing Samsung’s 130-inch Micro RGB TV — also revealed at the show — by 33 inches.
It also showcased its SQD Mini LED, branded the “Super Quantum Dot,” positioned to compete with Samsung’s premium Neo QNED line.
Hisense introduced a 116-inch RGB Mini LED TV, promoted as the world’s longest RGB Mini LED TV, alongside a 150-inch laser TV displayed in a dedicated space.
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)