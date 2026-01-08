Hyundai-backed startups show off innovations at CES 2026
Published: 08 Jan. 2026, 12:47
- SARAH CHEA
These companies are part of ZER01NE, Hyundai Motor Group’s open innovation platform launched in 2018, with a total of 10 companies selected to participate in this year's show in Las Vegas. Five of them are already collaborating with Hyundai in various capacities.
Among them is Solarstic, a startup developing solar panels molded to fit the contours of vehicle rooftops, enabling cars to generate electricity while in motion. In real-world testing on Hyundai’s Ioniq 5, the system produced enough power to extend driving range by up to 15 miles per day.
“We’re preparing for a market launch this year, starting with products tailored for camper vans,” said Park Sung-geun, founder and CEO of Solarstic, told the Korea JoongAng Daily at the show. “We are currently in discussions with Nissan, BMW and Honda.”
CaPow, an Israeli startup, has developed a technology that allows robots and other mobile systems to charge while moving along their operational paths. DataKrew, meanwhile, presented a solution focused on monitoring and diagnosing battery health.
Since its launch in 2018, ZER01NE supports entrepreneurial ventures founded by Hyundai employees with creative ideas, while also investing in promising startups from around the world. The program has spun off 40 in-house startups as independent companies through its internal venture program and has invested in 109 startups and facilitated more than 150 collaboration projects.
