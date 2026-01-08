 Hyundai-backed startups show off innovations at CES 2026
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hyundai-backed startups show off innovations at CES 2026

Published: 08 Jan. 2026, 12:47
Park Sung-geun, founder and CEO of Solarstic, explains the company's technology at the CES 2026 in Las Vegas on Jan. 7. [SARAH CHEA]

Park Sung-geun, founder and CEO of Solarstic, explains the company's technology at the CES 2026 in Las Vegas on Jan. 7. [SARAH CHEA]

LAS VEGAS — From installing solar panels across vehicle rooftops to technologies that analyze and monitor battery health, innovative startups backed by Hyundai Motor Group showcased their ideas at CES 2026, aiming to lure global investors.
 
These companies are part of ZER01NE, Hyundai Motor Group’s open innovation platform launched in 2018, with a total of 10 companies selected to participate in this year's show in Las Vegas. Five of them are already collaborating with Hyundai in various capacities.
 

Related Article

 
Among them is Solarstic, a startup developing solar panels molded to fit the contours of vehicle rooftops, enabling cars to generate electricity while in motion. In real-world testing on Hyundai’s Ioniq 5, the system produced enough power to extend driving range by up to 15 miles per day.
 
“We’re preparing for a market launch this year, starting with products tailored for camper vans,” said Park Sung-geun, founder and CEO of Solarstic, told the Korea JoongAng Daily at the show. “We are currently in discussions with Nissan, BMW and Honda.”
 
Booths of 10 startups that participated in the CES 2026 under Hyundai's ZER01NE program. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Booths of 10 startups that participated in the CES 2026 under Hyundai's ZER01NE program. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

 
CaPow, an Israeli startup, has developed a technology that allows robots and other mobile systems to charge while moving along their operational paths. DataKrew, meanwhile, presented a solution focused on monitoring and diagnosing battery health.
 
Since its launch in 2018, ZER01NE supports entrepreneurial ventures founded by Hyundai employees with creative ideas, while also investing in promising startups from around the world. The program has spun off 40 in-house startups as independent companies through its internal venture program and has invested in 109 startups and facilitated more than 150 collaboration projects. 
 
Logos of 10 startups that participated in the CES 2026 under Hyundai's ZER01NE program. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Logos of 10 startups that participated in the CES 2026 under Hyundai's ZER01NE program. [HYUNDAI MOTOR]


BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
tags korea hyundai solarstic zeroine startup

More in Industry

Ceragem's CES 2026 exhibit shows how they want to transform the home into a wellness space

Hyundai-backed startups show off innovations at CES 2026

Gov't discusses response to EU's carbon tax policy with steel industry

Trade ministry eyes greater U.S. outreach amid Washington's concerns over network law revision

Prosecutors request arrest warrant for chairman of MBK Partners over Homeplus

Related Stories

Hyundai Mobis investing in 2 mobility tech firms in U.S.

Ministry selects 40 global startups for K-Startup Grand Challenge

Number of startups drops 7.1 percent in 2022

Asan Sanghoe program expands to support foreign and multicultural entrepreneurs

Lack of funding and new recruits have start-ups on the ropes
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)