Industry Ministry backs Yongin for world's largest chip cluster, snubs relocation push

Beijing's export bans on Tokyo highlight Korea's dangerous dependence on Chinese rare earths

Samsung Electronics hits record 20 trillion won operating profit in fourth quarter of 2025

Prosecutors request arrest warrant for chairman of MBK Partners over Homeplus

Related Stories

Man arrested for allegedly killing five in Gyeonggi, deceased believed to be members of same family

Korea to expand investment in chip industry to secure global competitiveness

Gov't to move up Yongin chip cluster construction to 2026 with fast designation

Woman found stabbed to death in Yongin apartment, police launch search

Man arrested for fatal stabbing of woman in Yongin, Gyeonggi