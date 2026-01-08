Industry Ministry backs Yongin for world's largest chip cluster, snubs relocation push
The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, which oversees the management and development of semiconductor facility projects, drew a clear line on the location dispute surrounding the chip cluster in Yongin, saying the project will move forward as planned.
A mega-sized land plot in Yongin, Gyeonggi, billed as a site for the world's largest chip complex, has become the center of political strife, after Climate Minister Kim Sung-whan raised the need to reconsider the location selection due to the area's lack of electricity supply.
“The proposal is not under consideration, and no review is planned,” an Industry Ministry official in charge of the semiconductor project told the Korea JoongAng Daily.
“Most supply agreements — for electricity, industrial water and other utilities — have already been concluded,” the official added. “It is true that detailed power-supply plans beyond 2039 have not yet been finalized. But arrangements for the earlier phases are firmly in place, and we are working to make sure the project proceeds on schedule and without disruption.”
Led by Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, the project’s sheer scale is unprecedented. It spans 11.44 million square meters (123 million square feet) of land and has attracted investment pledges of 360 trillion won ($248 billion) from Samsung Electronics and 600 trillion won from SK hynix so far, envisioned as a cornerstone of the country’s future semiconductor supply chain.
Kim said that supplying sufficient power to the Yongin semiconductor industrial complex "will not be easy” during a radio interview on Dec. 26, 2025. Behind the scenes, the ministry is already knee-deep in a dilemma over the issue, as it works to persuade the energy-abundant southern regions to accept the new grid and transmission projects required to supply power to the Yongin cluster.
“If Samsung Electronics and SK hynix move into Yongin, the total amount of electricity the two companies would require is equivalent to the output of about 15 nuclear reactors — around 15 gigawatts," Kim said.
"That raises the question of whether the cluster truly needs to be located there, or whether, even at this stage, it should be relocated to other regions with greater electricity capacity. There is a growing sense that the country must rethink its approach: instead of feeling compelled to supply power wherever businesses happen to be built, we should be encouraging companies to base their production activities in areas where electricity is more abundant.”
Korea's historic chip project tainted by political wrangling
Speculation over relocation intensified after President Lee Jae Myung used his New Year’s address to outline plans for a “southern semiconductor belt,” part of a broader strategy to spur rural growth and reduce the country’s reliance on capital-focused infrastructure.
“From a semiconductor belt in the energy-rich southern region to AI demonstration cities and renewable energy clusters, we will design a structure in which the growth of advanced industries is directly linked to regional development,” Lee said.
The remarks have largely been interpreted as a push to create new semiconductor complexes in Yeongnam and Honam, integrating AI and renewable-energy industries into a southern high-tech hub. Lee, however, did not specify whether the proposal would shift the Yongin cluster southward or establish separate facilities there.
Several lawmakers have criticized the relocation debate online, warning that politicians are framing the issue in terms of regional populism ahead of Korea’s local elections in June. They note that rural regions, though relatively rich in energy resources, face serious disadvantages: a limited talent pool and the absence of the dense supplier ecosystem required for semiconductor manufacturing.
Lee Jun-seok, leader of the Reform Party, took to Facebook to rebut the proposal. Lee Jun-seok represents Dongtan New Town in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, one of the key support cities for the Yongin project and home to Samsung's semiconductor campus.
“Semiconductors are built through science, not through politics,” he wrote. “If energy costs and transmission infrastructure were truly the decisive factors, the logical destination would not be the solar-heavy Honam region but the nuclear-dense areas of Ulsan or Gyeongju. Yet companies ultimately selected Yongin because of human resources.”
He added, “The job of politicians is not to detach Yongin from the existing supply chain, but to boldly push forward a high-speed ‘semiconductor railway’ centered on Dongtan Station, linking Pyeongtaek, Hwaseong, Yongin and Icheon.”
For both companies, Yongin remains a strategic choice. Its closeness to Samsung’s existing operations in Giheung, Hwaseong, and Pyeongtaek eases coordination with suppliers and partners, and the capital region offers a deep pool of skilled labor. For SK hynix, Yongin provides a midpoint between its main bases in Icheon and Cheongju, North Chungcheong.
People Power Party lawmaker Koh Dong-jin, who formerly served as the president of Samsung Electronics, called the relocation proposal "absurd."
"A semiconductor cluster is a national strategic project prepared over many years, taking into account a wide range of factors — including land, power supply, industrial water, workforce, transportation, logistics flows and residential conditions," Koh wrote. "Does it make any sense to suddenly suggest relocating such a project — one where the ground has already been broken, and construction is well underway — to another region altogether? Politics should not be driven by regional sentiment."
Power bottleneck
Both Samsung and SK hynix have been cautious in responding to the claims, with spokespersons from the two chipmakers noting that the issue involves “layers of diverging interests.”
At the heart of the power shortage concern is the challenge of channeling electricity from the energy-rich southern regions to fuel the capital area cluster.
Samsung alone is expected to need 9.2 gigawatts. State-run Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) has pledged to supply 2.7 gigawatts directly, while another 3 gigawatts will come from liquefied natural gas generators to be built within the cluster. The remaining 3 gigawatts will need to be secured through additional transmission lines and new power-generation projects.
SK hynix’s demand is projected at 5.5 gigawatts. Of that, 2.83 gigawatts have already been promised, with grid construction underway. “For the remaining capacity, Kepco has committed to supply power, leaving the project effectively in a near-secured situation,” a source at SK hynix said.
Long-term delivery, however, will depend on high-voltage lines from the east coast and Honam regions — projects that have been severely delayed by local resistance in cities such as Hanam and Anseong. Passage of the Special Act on the National Power Grid is intended to fast-track those efforts through increased compensation.
Project already full speed ahead
The Yongin cluster is slated to house 10 semiconductor fabs — four to be built by SK hynix and six by Samsung Electronics. SK hynix initially claimed Yongin's southeast plot in 2019, and has since then sharply raised its investment commitment from 122 trillion won to 600 trillion won to keep up with burgeoning memory demand. Construction of the company’s first Yongin factory is already underway, with operations targeted to begin next year.
In 2023, the government designated a separate 7.1-million-square-meter site in the western part of Cheoin-gu, Yongin, as a national system-semiconductor industrial complex, with Samsung Electronics at the helm of the project. Samsung is proceeding at a slower pace but has started the process of securing land for its six planned system-semiconductor facilities. To support the development of the complex, the Korea Land and Housing Corporation began compensation negotiations with local landowners on Dec. 22, 2025. Samsung is scheduled to begin construction in the latter half of this year, with the start of mass production for its first factory set for 2030.
Samsung has announced 360 trillion won in investment, though industry watchers expect the figure to rise as construction advances. More than 80 organizations — including semiconductor materials, parts, equipment, design firms and research institutions — are slated to move into the cluster.
“It would be nearly impossible to move the Yongin project outside Gyeonggi,” said an industry insider who requested anonymity. “Even communicating and coordinating within Gyeonggi is difficult when most resources and workers are concentrated around Seoul. Yongin was chosen with strong government backing, and it is already an outcome of political compromise.”
BY LEE JAE-LIM
