More in Industry

Our robots are made for work, not 'kung fu,' says Boston Dynamics' head humanoid developer

LG's CEO pledges more focus on robotics during company's CES 2026 event

Copycat or innovation? Chinese TV makers steal the show at CES 2026

Korean shipbuilders focus on LNG carriers, naval ships to stay profitable as global market shrinks

Trade minister will try to keep exports above $700 billion again in 2026