Naver builds Korea's largest AI cluster using 4,000 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs

Korean tech giant Naver said Thursday it has built the country's largest AI computing cluster, powered by Nvidia's next-generation B200 Blackwell graphics processing units (GPUs).The B200 4K Cluster gives Naver computing power on a global scale and will support the development of its proprietary foundation models and the broader application of AI technologies, the company said in a press release."This AI infrastructure is a meaningful step in strengthening national AI competitiveness and self-reliance," CEO Choi Soo-yeon said."Naver will leverage the infrastructure that enables rapid training and iterative experimentation to more flexibly apply AI technologies to services and industrial sites, creating tangible value," she added.The cluster is designed for large-scale parallel processing and high-speed communications and offers performance comparable to that of the world's top 500 supercomputers, the release said.Naver expects the infrastructure to speed up AI model development by a factor of about 12-fold, and plans to expand the training of so-called omni models that can process text, images, video and audio simultaneously.Yonhap