 Naver builds Korea's largest AI cluster using 4,000 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Naver builds Korea's largest AI cluster using 4,000 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs

Published: 08 Jan. 2026, 14:07 Updated: 08 Jan. 2026, 14:22
Naver Corp. CEO Choi Soo-yeon delivers a keynote speech during DAN25, the company's annual tech conference, in southern Seoul on Nov. 6, 2025. [NAVER]

Naver Corp. CEO Choi Soo-yeon delivers a keynote speech during DAN25, the company's annual tech conference, in southern Seoul on Nov. 6, 2025. [NAVER]

 
Korean tech giant Naver said Thursday it has built the country's largest AI computing cluster, powered by Nvidia's next-generation B200 Blackwell graphics processing units (GPUs).
 
The B200 4K Cluster gives Naver computing power on a global scale and will support the development of its proprietary foundation models and the broader application of AI technologies, the company said in a press release.
 

Related Article

"This AI infrastructure is a meaningful step in strengthening national AI competitiveness and self-reliance," CEO Choi Soo-yeon said.
 
"Naver will leverage the infrastructure that enables rapid training and iterative experimentation to more flexibly apply AI technologies to services and industrial sites, creating tangible value," she added.
 
The cluster is designed for large-scale parallel processing and high-speed communications and offers performance comparable to that of the world's top 500 supercomputers, the release said.
 
Naver expects the infrastructure to speed up AI model development by a factor of about 12-fold, and plans to expand the training of so-called omni models that can process text, images, video and audio simultaneously.

Yonhap
tags Naver AI Nvidia

More in Industry

Our robots are made for work, not 'kung fu,' says Boston Dynamics' head humanoid developer

LG's CEO pledges more focus on robotics during company's CES 2026 event

Copycat or innovation? Chinese TV makers steal the show at CES 2026

Korean shipbuilders focus on LNG carriers, naval ships to stay profitable as global market shrinks

Trade minister will try to keep exports above $700 billion again in 2026

Related Stories

Naver Cloud, Siam AI Cloud sign deal to co-develop Thai-language LLM, AI agents

Nvidia earnings clear lofty hurdle set by analysts amid fears about an AI bubble

Nvidia bets big on Korea’s AI future with 260,000 Blackwell processors

LG to team up with Nvidia on physical AI, digital twins

'A dream scenario': Nvidia is the No. 1 chipmaker, again
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)