 Samsung Electronics hits record 20 trillion won operating profit in fourth quarter of 2025
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samsung Electronics hits record 20 trillion won operating profit in fourth quarter of 2025

Published: 08 Jan. 2026, 07:57 Updated: 08 Jan. 2026, 08:41
Samsung Electronics' Seocho office building in southern Seoul [YONHAP]

Samsung Electronics' Seocho office building in southern Seoul [YONHAP]

 
Samsung Electronics posted an operating profit of 20 trillion won ($13.8 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2025, the highest quarterly figure for the chipmaker, driven by a supercycle in the chip industry.
 
The Suwon-based company announced its October-to-December performance in a preliminary earnings report filed on Thursday. The 20-trillion-won operating profit marks a 208.17 percent increase compared to the same period last year.
 

Related Article

 
The company also reported a 93-trillion-won revenue, up 22.71 percent compared to the year prior. The data for net profit was not available. Samsung Electronics did not disclose a detailed earnings breakdown for its individual business divisions.
 
The operating profit was 1.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
 
Analysts said the increased earnings apparently came amid improved profitability at the Device Solutions (DS) division, which covers the company's core semiconductor business. According to Korea Investment & Securities, global prices of dynamic random-access memory and NAND flash jumped about 40 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous three-month period. Market observers estimate the operating profit of the DS division at around 16 trillion to 17 trillion won.
 
The company will release its final earnings report later this month. 

BY YOON SO-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags Samsung Electronics Samsung

More in Industry

Prosecutors request arrest warrant for chairman of MBK Partners over Homeplus

Samsung Electronics hits record 20 trillion won operating profit in fourth quarter of 2025

Industry Ministry backs Yongin for world's largest chip cluster, snubs relocation push

[단독] 산업부, 용인 반도체 클러스터 재확인…“이전 계획 없다”

Beijing's export bans on Tokyo highlight Korea's dangerous dependence on Chinese rare earths

Related Stories

Google glitch

Samsung Electronics posts 4.6 trillion won operating profit for Q2, down 56% on year

Spinoff or stay the course? The high-stakes question hanging over Samsung’s foundry unit.

Samsung has most female executives number climbs across the board

Samsung Electronics posts 12 trillion won operating profit in Q3 amid chip rebound
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)