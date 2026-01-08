 Trade minister will try to keep exports above $700 billion again in 2026
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Trade minister will try to keep exports above $700 billion again in 2026

Published: 08 Jan. 2026, 14:37 Updated: 08 Jan. 2026, 14:40
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, right, speaks at a trade strategy meeting held in Seoul on Jan. 8. [MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND RESOURCES]

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, right, speaks at a trade strategy meeting held in Seoul on Jan. 8. [MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND RESOURCES]

 
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo on Thursday vowed to try and maintain Korea's yearly exports over the $700 billion mark for 2026 despite global trade uncertainty, Yeo's office said.
 
“In 2025, Korea's exports surpassed the $700 billion mark for the first time, overturning an initial gloomy outlook at the beginning of the year,” Yeo said in a meeting held to assess risks and opportunities surrounding exports in 2026, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.
 

Related Article

Last year, Korea's exports reached an all-time high of $709.7 billion, led by the robust performance of key export items such as semiconductors, automobiles and ships, as well as by the growth of smaller industries, including agro-fisheries and cosmetics.
 
Yeo attributed the feat to the restoration of trust in the Korean market following the launch of the administration of President Lee Jae Myung and the bilateral trade deal between Seoul and Washington, vowing continued efforts to boost exports.
 
The government will work to diversify export items and destinations to respond to trade protectionist policies of major economies, including the European Union's stronger steel safeguard measures, while upgrading infrastructure and financial support for export firms, the ministry said.

Yonhap
tags export korea Trade Ministry

More in Industry

Our robots are made for work, not 'kung fu,' says Boston Dynamics' head humanoid developer

LG's CEO pledges more focus on robotics during company's CES 2026 event

Copycat or innovation? Chinese TV makers steal the show at CES 2026

Korean shipbuilders focus on LNG carriers, naval ships to stay profitable as global market shrinks

Trade minister will try to keep exports above $700 billion again in 2026

Related Stories

Korea records new high for July exports at $55.4 billion

Export report adds to optimism as decline slows

Korean exports record 13.7% on-year increase in first 10 days of April

Key face mask material can now be exported

Exports drop for the first time in nearly two years

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)