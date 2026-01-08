 Trade ministry eyes greater U.S. outreach amid Washington's concerns over network law revision
Published: 08 Jan. 2026, 12:08
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, right, is seen during a meeting at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jung District, central Seoul on Jan. 8. [YONHAP]

The government will work to expand communications with the United States to prevent potential conflict over Korea's revision of its network law, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Thursday.
 
Last week, the U.S. State Department expressed "significant" concerns over a recently passed revision to Korea's Information and Communications Network Act aimed at addressing false and fabricated online information, raising concerns the issue might stir trade conflict between the two countries.
 

To prevent potential conflict, the Trade Ministry decided during a trade strategy meeting to enforce outreach efforts to the U.S. to minimize conflict over non-tariff trade barrier issues.
 
In the meeting, the ministry also discussed a response strategy to trade protectionist policies by Korea's trade partners, including stronger steel safeguard measures by the European Union and Canada, as well as Mexico's tariff hike plan.
 
In addition, it has decided to work for the diversification of Seoul's trade network to Latin America and Africa this year, while pushing for trade deals in the supply chain, digital economy and green economy sectors.
 
In detail, the ministry said it plans to swiftly commence negotiations for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement with Egypt.
 
"The global political and economic environment surrounding Korea remains challenging in 2026, and amid these turbulent conditions, we will steadfastly pursue a trade policy centered on the national interest," Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo said in a press release.

Yonhap
