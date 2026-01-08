More in Life & Style

Too many marathons? Residents, runners frustrated as officials mostly keep to the sidelines.

Can Seoul stay runner-friendly? Complaints over crowded paths, no shirts weigh on districts.

Less digital, more deliberate: What 2026 trend forecasts say about young Koreans

From tarot to talismans, young people ring in New Year with their own traditions

Welcome the New Year in Seoul at one of these four sunrise spots