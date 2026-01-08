China’s rare earth retaliation tests Korea’s diplomacy (KOR)

China has moved to retaliate against Japan by banning rare earth exports, escalating economic pressure through the full prohibition of so-called dual-use materials that can be diverted for military purposes. The measure underscores Beijing’s red line over the Taiwan Strait. It also includes the threat of a secondary boycott, warning that third countries reexporting Chinese rare earths to Japan would face punishment.China has repeatedly wielded rare earths as a blunt instrument during diplomatic disputes. Last year, when Beijing tightened controls on rare earth magnet exports, Ford Motor temporarily halted production and the U.S. President Donald Trump administration eased some semiconductor export restrictions to China. In 2010, during the Senkaku Islands dispute, China suspended rare earth shipments to Japan, prompting Tokyo to release a detained Chinese captain within a day. The episode remains a touchstone for how quickly economic coercion can yield political results.Although the current action targets Japan, the message to Korea is unmistakable. The timing is difficult to dismiss as coincidence: The announcement came during President Lee Jae Myung’s state visit to China. Beijing appears to be signaling that if Korea takes steps deemed contrary to Chinese interests, including on Taiwan-related issues, it could face similar retaliation. At the same time, China has rolled out warm protocol and language of goodwill toward Seoul, while subtly attempting to drive a wedge between Korea and Japan. The calculus may also reflect Seoul’s plans for President Lee to visit Japan later this month to meet Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.Korea cannot afford to choose sides in an intensifying China–Japan standoff. President Lee acknowledged as much at a recent press conference, saying Korea’s role is limited for now. That candor reflects an increasingly constrained diplomatic space. Still, restraint is not the same as inaction. There is no alternative to managing relations with China while deepening cooperation with Japan. Avoiding entanglement must not become an excuse for being unprepared.Beyond diplomacy, Korea needs urgent economic security measures to shore up its rare earth exposure. The numbers are stark. According to the Korea Customs Service, Korea depends on China for nearly 90 percent of its rare earth raw materials, far higher than Japan’s reliance in the 70 percent range. More than 90 percent of permanent magnets essential for electric vehicles are sourced from China. Gallium, a key material for next-generation power semiconductors, is dominated by China with a 98 percent share of global output. Graphite, critical for battery anodes, also carries a China dependence of about 97 percent.This structure leaves Korea acutely vulnerable. A squeeze on even a single item could reverberate across core industries. Diversifying supply chains, expanding stockpiles, strengthening mineral partnerships with countries such as Australia and Canada and investing in recycling technologies are no longer optional. They are preventive steps that must be taken before economic coercion becomes a reality.중국이 일본을 상대로 희토류 수출을 금지하는 보복 조치를 단행했다. 군사용 전환이 가능한 ‘이중용도 물자’ 수출을 전면 금지함으로써 조치는 대만해협을 둘러싼 중국의 레드라인을 분명히 한 것이다. 더 나아가 중국산 희토류를 일본에 재수출하는 제3국까지 처벌하겠다는 ‘세컨더리 보이콧’도 이번 조치에 포함시켰다.중국은 외교 갈등이 있을 때마다 희토류 카드를 전가의 보도처럼 사용해 왔다. 지난해 중국이 희토류 자석 수출을 통제하자 미국 포드자동차가 공장 가동을 중단했고, 도널드 트럼프 미 행정부는 대중 반도체 수출 규제를 일부 완화했다. 2010년 중·일 간의 센카쿠열도 분쟁 때에는 중국이 희토류 수출을 중단하자 일본이 하루 만에 나포했던 중국인 선장을 석방하며 백기투항한 선례가 있다.이번 조치가 일본에 단행된 것이긴 하지만 한국에 던지는 메시지는 분명하다. 더구나 이번 조치가 이재명 대통령의 국빈 방중 기간에 발표됐다는 점을 단순한 우연으로만 치부할 수 없다. 대만 문제를 포함한 현안에서 한국이 일본처럼 중국의 이익에 반하는 행보를 보일 경우, 똑같은 보복조치를 당할 수 있다는 계산된 경고를 보낸 셈이다. 또한 이 대통령에게 극진한 의전을 베풀며 선린 우호와 전략적 신뢰를 강조하는 동시에 한국과 일본을 ‘갈라치기’하는 고도의 전략을 구사한 것으로도 볼 수 있다. 이 대통령이 이달 중순 일본을 방문해 다카이치 사나에 총리와 만나기로 예정돼 있다는 점을 의식한 측면도 읽힌다.그렇다고 중·일 갈등 국면에서 한국이 어느 한쪽의 편을 들 순 없다. 이 대통령이 어제 기자간담회에서 “지금은 우리 역할이 제한적”이라고 밝힌 것은 갈수록 좁아지는 외교 공간을 솔직히 드러낸 발언이다. 그러나 ‘끼어들지 않는 외교’와 ‘준비하지 않는 외교’는 다르다. 한·중 관계 관리와 한·일 협력을 동시에 추진해 나가는 것 외에는 다른 길이 없다.외교적 노력과는 별도로, 경제 안보 차원에서 우리의 희토류 대비책에 만전을 기할 필요가 있다. 한국이 희토류 수출 통제에 취약하다는 점은 수치가 말해 준다. 관세청에 따르면 한국의 희토류 원재료 대중 의존도는 90%에 육박한다. 일본이 70%대인 것보다도 훨씬 대중 의존도가 높다. 전기차에 필수적인 영구자석의 90% 이상이 중국산이고, 차세대 전력 반도체 핵심 소재인 갈륨은 세계 생산량의 98%를 중국이 장악하고 있다. 중국이 특정 품목 하나만 조여도 한국 산업 기반이 크게 흔들릴 수 있는 취약한 구조다. 공급망 다변화와 비축 확대, 호주·캐나다 등과의 광물 협력, 재활용 기술 투자 등 선제적 대책이 시급하다.