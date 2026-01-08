G-Dragon to hold first solo fan meet and greet in February
Singer G-Dragon will hold a meet and greet with fans from Feb. 6 to 8, the first for the singer as a solo artist.
The event, titled “2026 G-Dragon Fam Meeting” in reference to the singer's fans as family, will take place at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul.
Details such as ticketing schedules will be unveiled later, according to his agency Galaxy Corporation.
This is the first time G-Dragon will hold a meet and greet as a solo artist. His previous fan events were all held as part of boy band Big Bang.
The upcoming events come after G-Dragon successfully wrapped up his “Übermensch” world tour in 17 cities around the world. He put on 39 performances for 825,000 concertgoers during the tour, according to the agency.
“Having proven himself as a legendary artist, G-Dragon will continue a year of active engagement in 2026, beginning with the meet and greet,” the agency said.
This year marks the singer's 20th anniversary of debut as a member of Big Bang. He began his solo career in 2009 with “Heartbreaker.”
