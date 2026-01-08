 G-Dragon to hold first solo fan meet and greet in February
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

G-Dragon to hold first solo fan meet and greet in February

Published: 08 Jan. 2026, 14:06
″2026 G-Dragon Fam Meeting″ poster [GALAXY CORPORATION]

″2026 G-Dragon Fam Meeting″ poster [GALAXY CORPORATION]

 
Singer G-Dragon will hold a meet and greet with fans from Feb. 6 to 8, the first for the singer as a solo artist.
 
The event, titled “2026 G-Dragon Fam Meeting” in reference to the singer's fans as family, will take place at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul.
 

Related Article

 
Details such as ticketing schedules will be unveiled later, according to his agency Galaxy Corporation.
 
This is the first time G-Dragon will hold a meet and greet as a solo artist. His previous fan events were all held as part of boy band Big Bang.
 
The upcoming events come after G-Dragon successfully wrapped up his “Übermensch” world tour in 17 cities around the world. He put on 39 performances for 825,000 concertgoers during the tour, according to the agency.
 
“Having proven himself as a legendary artist, G-Dragon will continue a year of active engagement in 2026, beginning with the meet and greet,” the agency said.
 
This year marks the singer's 20th anniversary of debut as a member of Big Bang. He began his solo career in 2009 with “Heartbreaker.”

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags G-Dragon

More in K-pop

G-Dragon to hold first solo fan meet and greet in February

Chuu marks 10th year in industry with first solo full-length album not so much about AI, but love

Stray Kids, G-Dragon to perform at French charity event on Jan. 22

Blackpink's Jennie, Stray Kids, Katseye to perform at Governors Ball Music Festival this summer

BTS's 'Run BTS' tops Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart four years after release

Related Stories

Additional restricted view tickets for G-Dragon concerts to go on sale this week

G-Dragon reveals relationship status in teaser video for MBC reality show 'Good Day'

G-Dragon makes Complex's best-dressed list, along with Rihanna, Pharrell and Beckham

G-Dragon teases full album 'Übermensch' on Instagram

Hana banks on G-Dragon in creative branding push
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)