Stray Kids, G-Dragon to perform at French charity event on Jan. 22
Published: 08 Jan. 2026, 10:33 Updated: 08 Jan. 2026, 10:37
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Boy band Stray Kids and singer G-Dragon will perform at a charity event organized by French first lady Brigitte Macron's Opération pièces jaunes, set to take place in Paris on Jan. 22.
This will be the second time for both Stray Kids and G-Dragon to take part in Le Gala des Pièces jaunes, which translates to "The Yellow Coin Gala," dedicated to raising funds for young patients and children's hospitals. G-Dragon took part in last year's event and Stray Kids in 2024.
Other pop stars attending the event include Christina Aguilera and A$AP Rocky.
The event will take place at the Paris la Défense Arena.
Meanwhile, a concert film for Stray Kids' "dominATE" tour will hit local theaters on Feb. 4. The "Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience" will become available at CGV branches across the country, featuring Stray Kids' iconic performance clips along with behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with members.
