 Stray Kids, G-Dragon to perform at French charity event on Jan. 22
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Stray Kids, G-Dragon to perform at French charity event on Jan. 22

Published: 08 Jan. 2026, 10:33 Updated: 08 Jan. 2026, 10:37
Boy band Stray Kids [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band Stray Kids [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band Stray Kids and singer G-Dragon will perform at a charity event organized by French first lady Brigitte Macron's Opération pièces jaunes, set to take place in Paris on Jan. 22.
 
This will be the second time for both Stray Kids and G-Dragon to take part in Le Gala des Pièces jaunes, which translates to "The Yellow Coin Gala," dedicated to raising funds for young patients and children's hospitals. G-Dragon took part in last year's event and Stray Kids in 2024.
 

Related Article

 
Other pop stars attending the event include Christina Aguilera and A$AP Rocky.
 
The event will take place at the Paris la Défense Arena.
 
Meanwhile, a concert film for Stray Kids' "dominATE" tour will hit local theaters on Feb. 4. The "Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience" will become available at CGV branches across the country, featuring Stray Kids' iconic performance clips along with behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with members.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Stray Kids France JYP Entertainment

More in K-pop

Chuu marks 10th year in industry with first solo full-length album not so much about AI, but love

Stray Kids, G-Dragon to perform at French charity event on Jan. 22

Blackpink's Jennie, Stray Kids, Katseye to perform at Governors Ball Music Festival this summer

BTS's 'Run BTS' tops Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart four years after release

K-pop entrepreneurs aim to redefine industry with new agencies this year

Related Stories

'Ceremony' leads tracklist for new Stray Kids album 'Karma'

Stray Kids members renew contracts with label JYP Entertainment ahead of world tour

Stray Kids' fandom celebrates seventh anniversary of official naming

Stray Kids to release 4th full-length album 'Karma' on Aug. 22

Stray Kids perform for 120,000 fans in Brazil concerts
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)