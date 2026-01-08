Cast of crime thriller 'Project Y' explores friendship amid gold heist gone wrong — in pictures

Actors Han So-hee and Jun Jong-seo pose for a photo during a press conference for the film “Project Y” at the Lotte Cinema World Tower in Jamsil, southern Seoul on Jan. 8. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Crime action film “Project Y” held a press conference on Thursday at the Lotte Cinema World Tower in Jamsil, southern Seoul, days before hitting local theaters on Jan. 21.
Directed by Lee Hwan, the film tells the story of two friends who steal money and gold bars in an attempt to escape their reality.
The movie stars Han So-hee as Mi-sun and Jun Jong-seo as Do-kyung, whose on-screen chemistry has drawn praise at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival and the 10th London East Asia Film Festival.
During the press event, the actors shared why they chose to join the project. Han said she was drawn to the duality of her character, explaining that “on the surface, she seems strong and powerful, but at her core, she’s extremely fragile.”
Jun said she was attracted to the buddy dynamic between the two characters, adding that “there were many hidden layers beyond what was written on the page, and I felt there was plenty of room to discover and express those elements as an actor.”
“Project Y” also features established actors Kim Shin-rock, Jun Young-ju and Kim Sung-cheol, along with newer faces Lee Jae-kyoon and YooA of K-pop group Oh My Girl.
Hip-hop musician and producer GRAY served as the film’s music director, while singer Hwasa contributed to the original soundtrack.
“Project Y” will be released simultaneously in Korea and Japan on Jan. 21.
The images below show the cast posing for photos and answering questions during the press event.
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [[email protected]
]
