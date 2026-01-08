'Arang' musical blends traditional Korean sounds with Western orchestration
Published: 08 Jan. 2026, 11:20
-
- LEE JIAN
- [email protected]
Production house ACOM on Wednesday unveiled “Arang,” an original musical that experiments with traditional vocals alongside Western orchestration, as the company revealed its Broadway ambitions for 2028.
“Rooted in Eastern sensibilities and stories, our goal is to meet audiences around the world by conveying emotions that anyone can relate to,” ACOM CEO and producer Yoon Hong-sun told reporters during the show's press conference in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi.
Set to run from Jan. 27 to Feb. 22, “Arang” is based on the novel “Mongyudowondo” (2002) by Choi In-ho (1945–2013), which draws on an old Korean legend about a king who falls in love with a girl named Arang after meeting her in a dream. The king searches for Arang in reality, only to discover she is already married. The story spirals into tragedy as the king tries to tear her away from her husband, probing themes of human desire, violence, love and loss.
After its Seoul run at the National Theater of Korea in Jung District, central Seoul, the production is set to return in April at the Charlotte Theater in Songpa District, southern Seoul.
“The narrative is built on a structure that anyone can empathize with,” said Yoon. “But musically, we use both orchestral and traditional Korean instrumentation, and we’re also boldly experimenting with uniquely Korean vocal sounds such as jeongga [a classical vocal genre traditionally enjoyed by the Joseon Dynasty’s upper class] and bu-eum [vocal imitation of an instrument]. Visually, we actively incorporate stage video animation that draws on the washes and negative space of ink painting, expressing the atmosphere of a story that moves between dream and reality.”
The story has been updated, according to writer Ahn Jae-seung, who said he wanted to bring more vitality to the archetypal characters.
“We’ve given more context for the main characters and reworked Arang to be more proactive than in the source,” Ahn said. “It was crucial to take the themes embedded in the original legend and the novel and reinterpret them through a contemporary, universal lens.”
The musical was conceived by director Yoon Ho-jin — best known for “Empress Myeongseong” — who said he has carried the show in his mind for 27 years. Even then, he added, he had much to contemplate.
“I ended up doing a lot of Buddhist temple stays to organize my thoughts for this musical,” Yoon Ho-jin said, including “the kinds of people who should join the production.”
The final cast and creative lineup brings together artists from both the modern musical theater scene and the traditional arts world.
Changgeuk (traditional Korean opera) actor Jeong Eun-hye plays the narrator, a spirit guide who watches over the Arang–Domi couple. Gugak (traditional Korean music) singer Ha Yoon-joo alternates the role of Arang with musical actor Yu Ri-a.
“When I was first offered the Arang role, I was worried about how to express reality, dreams, ideals and disappointment — and how to color those frames with the sound and palette of jeongga,” Ha said. “Jeongga is a calm, restrained form of music that doesn’t openly reveal emotions like joy, anger, sorrow or delight, so I thought it might be difficult. But this was the stage I’d always dreamed of — a grand, big-scale musical — and I didn’t want to let the opportunity slip away.”
Musical actors Kim Choong-joo and Kim Seong-sik alternate as Arang’s husband, Domi, while Kim Joo-taek and Min Woo-hyeok alternate as the jealous king, Yeokyung.
On the creative side, Kim Mun-jeong — music director of “Empress Myeongseong” — returns for “Arang.” Lyrics are by veteran K-pop lyricist Yang Jae-sun. The stage, featuring digitally rendered ink-wash imagery, is designed by artist Tak Young-hwan. Costumes are by Lee Hee-jin, known for designing hanbok for Korean dramas “The Moon Embracing the Sun” (2012) and “Sungkyunkwan Scandal” (2010).
Lee said she began as a costume designer in musicals, but moved into screen productions after feeling there weren’t enough creative opportunities onstage.
“So many musicals in Korea were licensed musicals,” she said, referring to shows created abroad and staged locally. “When I heard that ‘Arang’ was being staged, I was excited again.”
BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)