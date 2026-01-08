 Kim Min-ju to star as college werewolf in new Netflix series 'Beauty in the Beast'
Kim Min-ju to star as college werewolf in new Netflix series 'Beauty in the Beast'

Published: 08 Jan. 2026, 15:11
The cast of new Netflix series ″Beauty in the Beast″ poses for a photo. From left: Lomon, Kim Min-ju and Moon Sang-min [NETFLIX]

The cast of new Netflix series ″Beauty in the Beast″ poses for a photo. From left: Lomon, Kim Min-ju and Moon Sang-min [NETFLIX]

 
Singer and actor Kim Min-ju is set to turn into a college werewolf in a new Netflix series titled "Beauty in the Beast" (working title), the streaming giant said Thursday.
 
The romantic comedy series will revolve around Ha Min-su, a werewolf who has been thoroughly trained to suppress her emotions and actions in order not to turn into a werewolf, played by Kim, as she navigates through the chaotic fun of college life while learning to balance her desires and constraints.
 

Helping Min-su in her journey are Hae-jun, a nonchalant senior who becomes attracted to Min-su, and Do-ha, a werewolf who, unlike Min-su, lives his life to the fullest without conforming to society's standards. Hae-jun is played by actor Moon Sang-min and Do-ha by actor Lomon, whose real name is Park Solomon.
 
The series will be helmed by director Jin Hyuk, known for work on "The Tale of Lady Ok" (2024-25), Sisyphus: The Myth" (2021) and "The Legend of the Blue Sea" (2016-17). Screenwriter Gin Han-sai of Netflix series "Extracurricular" (2020) and "Glitch" (2022) also took part. Studio 329, which produced "Extracurricular" and drama series "Crime Puzzle" (2021), produced the show.
 
The release date, along with other details, will be disclosed later.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
