'Squid Game 3' earns Actor Award nomination for stunt ensemble action performance

Netflix's Korean original series "Squid Game" (2021-25) Season 3 received this year's Actor Award nomination for a stunt ensemble action performance category, as organizers unveiled the list of nominees for the annual prizes presented by a U.S. labor union representing actors and other media workers.The series was nominated in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series for the 32nd Actor Awards that the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) will present on March 1.It was placed in the category along with four other competitors: Disney+'s "Andor" (2022-25), Paramount+'s "Landman" (2024-) HBO's "The Last of Us" (2023-) and Netflix's "Stranger Things" (2016-25).The Actor Awards is the new name for the SAG Awards.At the 2022 SAG Awards, Squid Game's first season won three awards — Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series.The Actor Awards recognizes individual and ensemble achievements in motion pictures, drama series and comedy series. Nominees and winners are chosen by those in the extensive SAG-AFTRA community with more than 160,000 members.