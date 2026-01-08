 North Korea urges heightened discipline, loyalty among officials ahead of party congress
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea urges heightened discipline, loyalty among officials ahead of party congress

Published: 08 Jan. 2026, 12:08
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during a plenary gathering of the Workers' Party of Korea on Dec. 11, 2025. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during a plenary gathering of the Workers' Party of Korea on Dec. 11, 2025. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

 
North Korea on Thursday urged officials to strengthen work discipline and loyalty to the regime ahead of an upcoming key party congress, calling it a "highly responsible" occasion in which their qualifications will be scrutinized.
 
"Officials need to honorably face the party congress with proud achievements from their devoted service to the people," read the headline of an article carried by the Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's most widely read newspaper, on Thursday.
 

Related Article

 
Their official positions are those "the party has assigned to them to carry a heavier burden for the people and to take on more tasks," the newspaper said, adding that good service for the people means "correctly capturing the wishes and intentions of the party and becoming a genuine loyalist."
 
The call for heightened devotion and work discipline came as North Korea is expected to convene the ninth party congress in January or February, the first such convention since 2021, to formulate a long-term policy line reportedly covering diplomacy, the economy and other areas.
 
The newspaper said the period leading up to the party congress is a "highly important time" in which party loyalty and revolutionary inclination of officials will be sternly scrutinized.
 
A plenary gathering of the Workers' Party of Korea is seen on Dec. 11, 2025, in this photo carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

A plenary gathering of the Workers' Party of Korea is seen on Dec. 11, 2025, in this photo carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

 
"They should wage a strong struggle against the tendency to avoid undertaking projects out of fear [...] or to cling to their posts by pretending to work," it pointed out.
 
As part of preparations for the party congress, North Korea is also scurrying to publicize the results from the party's economic and other projects, including leader Kim Jong-un's signature regional development policy aimed at narrowing the gap between urban and rural areas.
 
The state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Thursday that a national planning committee and a separate committee for the regional development policy were thoroughly preparing the implementation of projects assigned for this year.

Yonhap
tags North Korea discipline Workers' Party regime congress

More in North Korea

North Korea urges heightened discipline, loyalty among officials ahead of party congress

Pyongyang's state media silent on birthday of North's leader Kim

Kim Jong-un's relationship with daughter under scrutiny after New Year's cheek kiss

North's Kim visits war memorial construction site amid Lee-Xi summit

North Korea's Kim inspects construction of memorial for soldiers killed in Ukraine war

Related Stories

Workers' Party Congress adopts defense rules

North holds Cabinet meeting over economic issues

North Korea creates new No. 2 post in revised party rules

North Korea holds politburo session on agriculture without leader Kim's attendance

North Korea urges completion of ruling party projects ahead of key party congress
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)