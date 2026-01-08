Lee's approval rating inches up to 61 percent: Poll

President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rose slightly to 61 percent, a survey showed Thursday.In a National Barometer Survey (NBS) conducted from Monday to Wednesday, the positive assessment of Lee's performance edged up 2 percentage points from a poll conducted two weeks earlier, while the negative assessment fell 3 percentage points to 29 percent.The approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party dropped 2 percentage points to 39 percent, while support for the main opposition People Power Party rose 3 percentage points to 23 percent.In terms of economic policies, support measures for the vulnerable and socially disadvantaged groups received the highest positive assessment at 62 percent, followed by policies to support small merchants and small- and medium-sized enterprises at 50 percent, and job-related policies at 46 percent.On future ties with China, 48 percent replied Seoul should distance itself from Beijing in consideration of the security situation and the Korea-U.S. alliance, while 46 percent said it should maintain friendly ties with China for economic reasons and national interest.Lee recently came back from a four-day state visit to China, where he held summit talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping to enhance economic ties and coordination on peace efforts regarding North Korea.The survey was conducted by pollsters Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research on 1,005 people aged 18 and older.The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.Yonhap