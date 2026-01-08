Animal rights group wants end to 'panda diplomacy' after Lee asks China to send more

Key suspect nabbed over killing of Korean student in Cambodia

Jeju to continue 30,000 won visitor incentives after group tourism rebound in 2025

Ex-Ssangbangwool chairman denies all allegations in company's North Korea remittance case

Gov't employee who pocketed money from selling official garbage bags sentenced to 3 years

Related Stories

Lee says no change in Korea's position to respect 'one-China' policy

Lee-Xi summit good form, little function as Beijing appears to lean on Seoul

Lee says summit with China's Xi put bilateral ties back on track

Xi congratulates Lee on election win as Beijing cautiously hopes for thawing ties

Improve ties just like the love for Fu Bao (KOR)