Jeju to continue 30,000 won visitor incentives after group tourism rebound in 2025
Published: 08 Jan. 2026, 15:51
More than 110,000 group tourists visited Jeju Island in 2025 and received incentives worth 30,000 won ($21) per person, with the Jeju government planning to continue its subsidy program this year after confirming a rebound in group-tour demand.
The Jeju government said Tuesday that its 2025 group-tour incentive program helped attract about 2,600 groups, totaling about 112,000 visitors. Alum reunions, alum associations, hobby clubs and sports groups accounted for the largest share, with 51,612 visitors, followed by school trips with 33,580 and tour-agency package groups with 19,093.
Other categories included ferry groups with 3,858, groups under agreements signed with Jeju Island 3,397 and sister-city partner groups 569.
Eligible visitors received Tamna Jeon (translated), Jeju Island’s local currency that can be used immediately upon arrival. The incentive was set at 30,000 won per person, though requirements differ by group type, including minimum headcounts, the number of times the subsidy can be claimed and caps on total support.
Alums and sports-related groups qualify once a year with at least 15 participants. Agreement-based groups face no limit on the number of claims, while sister-city partner groups can submit up to two claims per year.
Ferry groups with at least 10 participants can receive up to 3 million won per company or group. General group tours must have at least 10 participants and include visits to at least two paid attractions. Travel agencies can receive up to 3.5 million won per agency. Schools visiting on field trips can receive up to 1 million won per trip for bus rental fees or hiring safety staff, with a cap of 3.5 million won per school.
Jeju Island said it structured the program so the subsidy is spent locally, paying it in local currency rather than cash, aiming to boost neighborhood commercial areas, traditional markets and small businesses. Applicants must apply at least seven days before travel. After arriving on Jeju, they can receive the payment by presenting supporting documents, such as boarding passes, at the Jeju Tourism Association’s information center.
A total of 13.85 million tourists visited Jeju in 2025, up 0.6 percent from 13.77 million a year earlier. Domestic visitors fell 2.2 percent on year to 11.6 million, while foreign visitors rose 17.7 percent to 2.24 million.
“By linking the program with new initiatives being pushed this year — including the ‘2026 The Jeju Four Seasons’ campaign, Jeju travel week and pop-up promotions — we will concentrate our administrative efforts to turn last year’s recovery, proven in the numbers, into firm growth in 2026,” said Kim Yang-bo, director-general of the Environment Conservation Bureau of Jeju Island.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
