 Key suspect nabbed over killing of Korean student in Cambodia
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Key suspect nabbed over killing of Korean student in Cambodia

Published: 08 Jan. 2026, 14:36
Suspects of voice phishing scams, extradited from Cambodia in October, are transferred to the Hongseong branch of the Daejeon District Court in South Chungcheong on Oct. 20. [NEWS1]

Suspects of voice phishing scams, extradited from Cambodia in October, are transferred to the Hongseong branch of the Daejeon District Court in South Chungcheong on Oct. 20. [NEWS1]

 
A key suspect in the torture and killing of a Korean college student in Cambodia has been apprehended in Thailand, authorities said Thursday.
 
The 42-year-old Chinese national, surnamed Ham, was detained in a raid Wednesday at his hideout in Pattaya in a joint operation involving Korea's Justice Ministry, National Police Agency, National Intelligence Service and the Thai authorities.
 

Related Article

 
Ham is suspected of leading the scam ring that lured a Korean college student to Cambodia and tortured him to death in August last year.
 
The case sparked outrage in Korea and led to a government-wide campaign to tackle growing crimes against its nationals in the Southeast Asian nation, including through the mass repatriation in October of 64 suspects allegedly involved in similar crimes.
 
The Justice Ministry said it will seek the suspect's extradition to Korea with the help of the Thai government.

Yonhap
tags Korea Cambodia Thailand

More in Social Affairs

Gov't employee who pocketed money from selling official garbage bags sentenced to 3 years

Ex-Ssangbangwool chairman denies all allegations in company's North Korea remittance case

Jeju to continue 30,000 won visitor incentives after group tourism rebound in 2025

Key suspect nabbed over killing of Korean student in Cambodia

Animal rights group wants end to 'panda diplomacy' after Lee asks China to send more

Related Stories

Thailand threatens to suspend truce deal with Cambodia after a land mine injures troops

Cambodian migrant workers face an uncertain future as Thai border conflict drives them home

Thailand and Cambodia sign truce to halt fierce border conflict

Thailand, Cambodia exchange heavy artillery as fighting expands for second day

North expresses hope for 'lasting' peace after Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)