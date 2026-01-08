Key suspect nabbed over killing of Korean student in Cambodia

A key suspect in the torture and killing of a Korean college student in Cambodia has been apprehended in Thailand, authorities said Thursday.The 42-year-old Chinese national, surnamed Ham, was detained in a raid Wednesday at his hideout in Pattaya in a joint operation involving Korea's Justice Ministry, National Police Agency, National Intelligence Service and the Thai authorities.Ham is suspected of leading the scam ring that lured a Korean college student to Cambodia and tortured him to death in August last year.The case sparked outrage in Korea and led to a government-wide campaign to tackle growing crimes against its nationals in the Southeast Asian nation, including through the mass repatriation in October of 64 suspects allegedly involved in similar crimes.The Justice Ministry said it will seek the suspect's extradition to Korea with the help of the Thai government.Yonhap