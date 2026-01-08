Police search for two men suspected of shooting an arrow near a woman
Published: 08 Jan. 2026, 19:21
Police are searching for two men suspected of shooting an arrow near a woman walking her dog late at night in Cheongju, North Chungcheong.
According to police on Thursday, a woman contacted emergency services at 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, stating that she had discovered an arrow embedded in a flower bed at Youth Square in Cheongju's Sangdang District.
“I think someone shot an arrow,” she reportedly told the police. “I heard a strange sound, then turned to see an arrow lodged next to me.”
The arrow was found approximately 2.5 meters (8.2 feet) from the woman and 1.5 meters from her dog, according to the police investigation. The 80-centimeter (31.5-inch) arrow had an iron tip and appeared to be a type of archery arrow capable of inflicting harm.
After reviewing nearby surveillance footage, police identified two men using a bow to fire what appears to be an arrow from approximately 70 meters from where it landed. Authorities are currently tracking the suspects.
BY KIM JI-HYE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
