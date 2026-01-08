Son Dam-bi wins civil suit against defamatory remarks made toward brother-in-law's sex offense
Published: 08 Jan. 2026, 13:43
Singer and actor Son Dam-bi won a civil suit against two internet users who posted malicious comments related to a sexual crime case involving her brother-in-law, Lee Kyu-hyun, a former national figure skater.
The Seoul Western District Court recently ordered the two individuals to pay a total of 500,000 won ($345) in damages — 300,000 won and 200,000 won, respectively — in a lawsuit filed by Son seeking 23 million won in compensation.
"Son Dam-bi suffered for a long time due to malicious comments," said Blitzway Entertainment, Son’s agency, on Wednesday. "We filed a civil suit around September 2022 against users who posted seriously defamatory content targeting her personally."
“The court ruled that the comments constituted insults that cannot be tolerated under social norms and accepted Son Dam-bi’s claims,” the agency added.
Son married Lee Kyu-hyuk, a former national speed skating athlete, in 2022. That same year, Lee’s younger brother Lee Kyu-hyun was charged with molesting and attempting to rape a teenage student, which also drew criticism toward Son. Lee Kyu-hyun was later convicted and sentenced to four years in prison.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
