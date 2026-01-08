 Two Korean nationals sentenced to prison in Vietnam for prostitution scheme
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Two Korean nationals sentenced to prison in Vietnam for prostitution scheme

Published: 08 Jan. 2026, 10:28
[KOREA JOONGANG DAILY]

[KOREA JOONGANG DAILY]

 
Two Korean nationals were sentenced to prison in Vietnam for arranging prostitution after their restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City started to struggle.
 
According to the Vietnamese state-run outlet VN Express on Tuesday, the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court sentenced two Koreans to eight years in prison each for procuring prostitution and offering bribes. They were also each fined 30 million dong ($1,140).
 

Related Article

 
The two were accused of facilitating prostitution services in their downtown Ho Chi Minh City restaurant from late 2022 to July 2023.
 
They reportedly disguised the charges on receipts to avoid police crackdowns. The prostitution services were listed under the name “Green Jacket 17,” and hotel room fees were recorded as a “large seafood combo” priced at one million dong.
 
The scheme was uncovered in July 2023 when police arrested two sex workers serving Korean clients at a hotel.
 
The two Koreans were also found to have operated the restaurant without completing the proper legal procedures and attempted to bribe police officers through a local broker to avoid crackdowns.
 
At the time, they paid 840 million dong to two local brokers who claimed to have connections within the Ho Chi Minh police. However, the brokers were found to have had no such influence and used the money for personal purposes. The brokers were separately tried for fraud and sentenced to seven and three years in prison, respectively, according to the outlet.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags Vietnam Korea

More in Social Affairs

Comedian Kang Yu-mi's YouTube video sparks controversy over misogyny in education

Son Dam-bi wins civil suit against defamatory remarks made toward brother-in-law's sex offense

Heavy snow expected in central region after ongoing cold spell

Cruise control engaged before driver dozed off in fatal car crash: Investigators

Two Korean nationals sentenced to prison in Vietnam for prostitution scheme

Related Stories

Korea to share railway construction expertise with Vietnam

Foreign Minister Cho to visit Vietnam for talks on green growth

Korea, Vietnam bolster economic cooperation, sign 22 MOUs at business forum

Vietnam celebrates 50 years since war’s end with focus on peace

Vietnam to cut tariffs on several U.S. products
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)