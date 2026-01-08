 Gold hunt on winter beach
Published: 08 Jan. 2026, 20:30
 
Residents search for gold and other metal items using metal detectors on a sandy beach in Gangneung, Gangwon, on Jan. 8. Such scenes are more common in winter, when the shoreline is relatively undisturbed by tourists. The activity may also reflect rising gold prices, which have renewed interest in finding even small valuables. [YONHAP]
