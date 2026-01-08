Can the PPP reform without cutting ties to Yoon?

People Power Party (PPP) leader Jang Dong-hyeok said at a news conference on Jan. 7 that former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s Dec. 3, 2024 declaration of martial law was “a wrong means unsuited to the situation.” Jang said the move caused serious confusion and inconvenience to the public and offered an apology, acknowledging that the ruling party at the time had failed to fulfill its responsibilities in state governance. He added that past events should be left to the courts and the judgment of history, vowing to cross the river of martial law and impeachment and move toward the future.It is worth noting that 135 days after taking office, Jang formally apologized for Yoon's martial law declaration, which undermined Korea’s democratic constitutional order, and admitted the party’s responsibility as the governing force at the time. Though belated, a party leader’s explicit acknowledgment that martial law was wrong marks a first step toward reform within the conservative bloc. Given that Jang’s political base lies among the party’s hard-line supporters, the decision was not an easy one and deserves recognition.From the public’s perspective, however, the apology falls short. Most notably, Jang did not explicitly state an intention to sever ties with former President Yoon or with factions that continue to defend him. Questions about the sincerity of the apology emerged not only outside the party but also within its ranks. Apologizing for martial law without clarifying how the party will deal with its chief architect inevitably weakens the message. The contradiction is compounded by the party’s acceptance of hard-line YouTubers who have defended martial law as a form of “enlightenment,” even as its leader expresses regret over the episode.Until now, Jang has largely brushed aside mounting calls for reform from both inside and outside the party. Despite the Democratic Party being battered by allegations ranging from illicit nomination donations to abuse of aides, the PPP’s approval ratings have remained stuck in the low 20 percent range. That stagnation reflects Jang’s heavy reliance on mobilizing hard-core supporters rather than broadening the party’s appeal. This helps explain why figures such as Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo, former president Lee Myung-bak and Kim Do-eup, a member of the current leadership, have urged a strategic shift, with Kim even stepping down as policy committee chair to press the point. Against that backdrop, Jang’s decision to move up the announcement of reform plans by a day was a welcome sign.Jang now hopes to use the apology as a turning point, expanding outreach to moderate and centrist voters ahead of local elections five months away. However, for that strategy to succeed, he must clearly declare a break with “Yoon again” forces and demonstrate a genuine commitment to reform aimed at both conservative unity and broader appeal. He must also show inclusive leadership capable of easing internal tensions that have reached a dangerous level, as seen in disputes over disciplinary actions against former party leader Han Dong-hoon. Without such follow-through, simply changing the party’s name will do little to convince voters that conservative politics has truly been renewed.