Lotte Giants sign own free agent pitcher Kim Sang-su

The Lotte Giants announced on Thursday that they have re-signed their own free agent pitcher Kim Sang-su to a one-year contract.The Giants said Kim will make 300 million won ($206,710) in the 2026 season, his fourth with the Giants.Kim has pitched in 17 seasons in the KBO and thrown 785 innings across 700 outings. The reliever ranks second among all active pitchers with 140 holds.Since joining the Giants in 2023, Kim has appeared in 186 games — the most by any Giants pitcher in that stretch and the 10th highest total in the KBO. The workhorse of a right-hander also led his team with 38 holds from 2023 to 2025.“Kim Sang-su has created a positive culture in the clubhouse with his work ethic and leadership,” the Giants said. “With his wealth of experience, he will once again play a key role in our bullpen in the 2026 season.”Kim said he was happy to be back with the Giants, saying, “As important as numbers are, it's now time to make sacrifices for the team. I am really motivated to help them in the new season.”Kim's signing leaves four free agents left unsigned, including former Hanwha Eagles outfielder Son Ah-seop, the KBO's all-time leader with 2,618 hits.Yonhap