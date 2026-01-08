Champion Jeonbuk continues season of change by signing proven defender Park Ji-soo

Continuing their winter squad overhaul, South Korean football champions Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors acquired former national team defender Park Ji-soo on Thursday.The 31-year-old center back joins the 2025 K League 1 champions after spending the past three years in Portugal and China. Park last played in South Korea with military club Gimcheon Sangmu FC in 2022.The defender has collected 16 international caps and has previously represented South Korea on under-17 and under-23 national teams.“As a proven defender with great leadership skills, Park Ji-soo will further strengthen our defense and help us win the league title in 2026,” Jeonbuk said. “He is excellent in man-to-man marking and is also capable of building up plays from the back to create scoring chances.”Park said he has a clear understanding of Jeonbuk's “philosophy of winning.”“I will dedicate myself to playing tough defense every match so that I can make our fans feel proud,” Park added.In 2025, Jeonbuk conceded the fewest goals among the 12 teams in the K League 1, with only 32 in 38 matches. They were the only club to allow fewer than a goal per match.However, the team has recently had some significant changes. Since winning both the K League 1 title and the Korea Cup trophy, Jeonbuk have brought in new head coach Chung Jung-yong in place of Gus Poyet, who resigned after one season, and they have also parted ways with veteran center backs Park Jin-seob and Hong Jeong-ho. Two star midfielders, Song Min-kyu and Kwon Chang-hoon, have also left the club.Yonhap